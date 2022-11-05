Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch
The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months
Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Regrettable Defeat Against Leicester City
Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Wednesday November 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Surely We Can Stop Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold
If you were to list Liverpool players who have impressed in most or all of the team’s matches this season you could probably do so using the fingers on one hand. The Reds have been off in form, and both fluidity in attack and solidity in defense — alongside much of anything in midfield — have been constant concerns thus far in the 2022/23 season.
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show
Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
Liverpool vs. Derby: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Liverpool return to the Carabao Cup, a competition in which they haven’t lost since October 2020 — an Anfield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in which Harry Wilson missed the decisive penalty, good luck remembering that one — and they do so at home, getting a visit from League One promotion hopefuls Derby County, a team they have only faced once in the past 15 years, a famous win in the glory days of Dancing with the Stars sensation Ragnar Klavan.
Arsenal 1 - Chelsea 0 match report: statement win
Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Kalvin Returns, Chelsea Preview, and More...
Manchester City are ready to start their League Cup journey against Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you set for tonight’s match at the Etihad. GUARDIOLA UPDATES ON HAALAND’S FOOT INJURY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The Norwegian came off the bench against Fulham...
The State Of Play
Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
Not good enough - but not unexpected either
The worst performance of the season, the most morale-sapping home result of the season, and a game during which Sunderland’s flaws were brutally exposed - partly by a Cardiff side who could hardly believe their luck, and partly due to our own shortcomings and an astonishing lack of structure and discipline on Saturday afternoon.
