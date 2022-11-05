Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a clear advantage as we head into Election Day tomorrow. Polls show the two major parties nearly tied when it comes to potential votes. One of the latest polls comes from NBC, which found that among registered voters 47 percent said they prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress and 47 percent would like to see Republicans in control. Among those who described themselves as likely to vote, 48 percent supported Democrats and 47 percent supported Republicans, a difference that falls within the poll's margin of error. And Democrats—who had been lagging on interest in the midterm elections—have now caught up to the enthusiasm of their GOP counterparts, NBC found. Seventy-three percent of each now rate their interest as a "9" or "10" on a 10-point scale.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO