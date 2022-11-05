Read full article on original website
After Supreme Court Ruling, States Grapple With How To Define an Excessive Fine
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on excessive fines and fees applies to states under the incorporation doctrine. In the underlying case that triggered the ruling, Indiana police had seized a Land Rover from Tyson Timbs for a minor drug crime. But while the...
Preliminary injunction against New York bans on licensed carry
Today U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a preliminary injunction against many portions of New York's recently enacted "Concealed Carry Improvement Act." The act had been passed shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which upheld the Second Amendment right to "bear arms."
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
California's Anti-Vaping Ballot Question Isn't About 'Protecting Children'
Los Angeles Times' columnist George Skelton usually is a sensible guy. But not his latest piece, which calls Proposition 31—a referendum on a law that bans the retail sale of flavored tobacco, including most vaping and smokeless nicotine products—one of the "easiest 'yes' votes you'll ever find." That's because, in his view, it benefits children.
Missouri Becomes the 21st State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Missouri voters, who approved medical marijuana in 2018, went further on Tuesday by passing a ballot initiative that legalizes cannabis for recreational use. With 89 percent of ballots reported, 53 percent of voters had said yes to Amendment 3, which amends the Missouri constitution to "remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use" by adults 21 or older. The initiative also "allow[s] persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged."
First Circuit: Suitably Narrow Criminal Libel Law Doesn't Violate First Amendment
From Frese v. Formella, decided today by the First Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Jeffrey Howard, joined by Judges William Kayatta and Rogeriee Thompson:. New Hampshire's criminal defamation statute provides that "[a] person is guilty of a class B misdemeanor if he purposely communicates to any person, orally or in writing, any information which he knows to be false and knows will tend to expose any other living person to public hatred, contempt or ridicule." "'[P]ublic' includes any professional or social group of which the victim of the defamation is a member." A person convicted of a class B misdemeanor faces a fine of up to $1,200. Because such charges carry no possibility of jail time, criminal defamation defendants have no right to trial by jury and are not afforded court-appointed counsel.
Here’s when polls close in Arkansas on Election Day
Here are times when polls close on Election Day in every state and Washington, D.C.
California Voters Keep State Ban on Flavored Tobacco and Vapes
Pull out those joints and edibles and stub out those menthols. California voters, years after legalizing recreational marijuana, appear to have ban flavored tobacco. With 24 percent of the vote reported, Californians seem to be heavily supporting ballot referendum Proposition 31 in numbers high enough for the Associated Press to call it just before 9 p.m. Pacific time. At the time the Associated Press projected that the referendum would pass, 2.5 million voters had voted in favor of the ban, and 776,000 opposed it. That's a 76.5 to 23.5 percent gap.
The Title and Cover of 100+ Cases
For the second edition, we had to modify the case count. We deleted five cases: McCreary County v. ACLU of Kentucky (2005), Van Orden v. Perry (2005). United States v. Windsor (2013), and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), and Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016). That brought the total down to 98 cases. But we also added 12 new cases: Engel v. Vitale (1962), Baker v. Carr (1962), Gideon v. Wainwright (1963), Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969), New York Times v. United States (1971), Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), Shaw v. Reno (1993), Town of Greece v. Galloway (2014), American Legion v. American Humanist Association (2019), Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022), New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen (2022), and Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (2022).
Neither Democrats Nor Republicans Have a Clear Advantage Going Into Election Day
Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a clear advantage as we head into Election Day tomorrow. Polls show the two major parties nearly tied when it comes to potential votes. One of the latest polls comes from NBC, which found that among registered voters 47 percent said they prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress and 47 percent would like to see Republicans in control. Among those who described themselves as likely to vote, 48 percent supported Democrats and 47 percent supported Republicans, a difference that falls within the poll's margin of error. And Democrats—who had been lagging on interest in the midterm elections—have now caught up to the enthusiasm of their GOP counterparts, NBC found. Seventy-three percent of each now rate their interest as a "9" or "10" on a 10-point scale.
Kansas Voters Could Give Legislature Power To Veto Executive Branch Regulations
Lawmakers in Kansas are asking the state's voters to give them the power to bypass the governor's office and hack away at executive branch regulations. But the proposal—a so-called "legislative veto"—raises some complex constitutional questions. If approved by voters, Kansas's Constitutional Amendment 1 would allow the state legislature...
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton decides against White House bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The answer to the question of “Will he run?” came Monday when Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not be mounting a campaign for president in the 2024 election. In an interview with Fox News published Monday, Cotton said his family was...
