Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | November 5

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSWI.

The Bucks are a 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder when the Bucks and the Thunder square off. The game features an over/under of 219.5.

Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Milwaukee -6.5

Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Milwaukee -257, Oklahoma City +213

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Thunder at Bucks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)

Bucks (- 6.5) Pick OU:

Over (219.5)

Prediction:

Bucks 116 – Thunder 104

Milwaukee has been named as the favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

Milwaukee has yet to lose in three games when named as at least a -257 moneyline favorite.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 72% chance of pulling out a win.

Oklahoma City has won 42.9% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +213 or longer, Oklahoma City has a record of 2-3 (40%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives Oklahoma City a 31.9% chance to win.

The Bucks put up just 1.2 more points per game (113.5) than the Thunder give up (112.3).

Milwaukee is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Milwaukee has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.

Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Thunder’s 112.5 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 102.0 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 102.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 102.0 points.

Milwaukee is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

Milwaukee has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.

The Bucks are at the 15th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (113.5 PPG), while the Thunder allow the 12th-fewest points per game (112.3) in the league.

The 20th-ranked scoring NBA team (112.5 PPG) is Oklahoma City, while the Milwaukee squad ranks first in the league defensively (102.0 PPG).

The Bucks have totaled 92 more points than their opponents this season (11.5 per game on average), and the Thunder have scored only two more points than their opponents (0.2 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

Milwaukee’s average implied point total this season is 3.6 more points than its implied total in Saturday’s game (116.6 implied points on average compared to 113 implied points in this game).

So far this season, Milwaukee has put up more than 113 points in five games.

The average implied point total on the year for Oklahoma City (115.1) is 8.1 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (107).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSWI

BSOK and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).