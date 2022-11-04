ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

calbears.com

Cal Punches Ticket To NCAA Championship

BERKELEY – California women's soccer was one of 64 teams to earn a bid to play in the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship, announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on Monday afternoon. This is the first time the program has been selected to compete in the College Cup since 2019. The Bears will face Bay Area rival Santa Clara in the first round at 1 p.m. at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Fall To UC Davis In Season Opener

BERKELEY – Devin Askew had a career-high 19 points while also adding four assists and three rebounds in his Cal debut but the Golden Bear men's basketball team fell to UC Davis 75-65 in its 2022-23 season-opener on Monday evening at Haas Pavilion. Center Lars Thiemann also had a...
DAVIS, CA
calbears.com

125th Big Game To Kick Off At 2:30 PM PT

Pac-12 Network To Televise November 19 Contest Between California And Stanford In Berkeley. BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network and kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 pm PT. This year's meeting of the Pac-12 and Bay Area rivals will also mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Heartbreaker At Haas

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-17, 0-14 Pac-12) came into Haas Pavilion on Sunday ready to make a statement against Utah (14-11, 7-7), thrilling Bears fans with an offensive explosion right out of the gate – however, the visitors responded with their own offensive surge that was ultimately enough to send the Utes home with a 3-2 victory over Cal.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Saturday’s Cal-Oregon State Game To Kick Off At 6 PM

BERKELEY – Cal's final regular-season road game of the 2022 season at Oregon State this Saturday, November 12 will kick off from Reser Stadium in Corvallis at 6 pm PT. Pac-12 Network will televise the contest. Cal leads the all-time series, 39-35, and won the most recent meeting between...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Opens Season With 86-56 Victory Over CSUN

BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball team officially opened the 2022-23 season with an 86-56 win over Cal State Northridge at Haas Pavilion Monday. The Bears were led by Evelien Lutje Schipholt's game-high 18 points (on 7-11 shooting) along with Leilani McIntosh's 14 points (on 4-7 shooting). Peanut Tuitele posted a game-high nine rebounds while Karisma Ortiz notched three steals, one away from her career high.
BERKELEY, CA

