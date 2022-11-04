Pac-12 Network To Televise November 19 Contest Between California And Stanford In Berkeley. BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network and kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 pm PT. This year's meeting of the Pac-12 and Bay Area rivals will also mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO