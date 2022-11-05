ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | November 5

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-5) host the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. The Timberwolves will look to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Rockets, who have lost five in a row.

The Timberwolves are a 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets when the Timberwolves and the Rockets square off. The matchup features a point total of 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Minnesota -7.5
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Minnesota -316, Houston +249

Rockets at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (233.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Timberwolves 117 – Rockets 108
  • Minnesota has been victorious in four of the seven contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This year, Minnesota has won three of five games when listed as at least -316 or better on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 76% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Houston has a 1-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 11.1% of those games).
  • Houston has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +249 or longer in five chances.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives Houston a 28.7% chance to win.
  • The Timberwolves record 112.8 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets allow.
  • Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.
  • Minnesota is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
  • Houston has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when allowing fewer than 112.8 points.
  • Houston has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Rockets average 6.7 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Timberwolves give up (113.7).
  • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Houston is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Houston is 1-1.
  • Minnesota’s record is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
  • Minnesota has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the league’s 19th-ranked scoring team (112.8 PPG), while the Rockets allow the rank 22nd in points per game (115.7) in NBA action.
  • Houston’s squad is currently the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (107.0 PPG), while Minnesota’s team is 16th in points allowed per game (113.7).
  • The Timberwolves have a negative point differential on the season (-8 total points, -0.9 per game), as do the Rockets (-78 total points, -8.7 per game).

Over/Under

  • Minnesota’s average implied point total this year is 2.2 fewer points than its implied total in Saturday’s game (118.8 implied points on average compared to 121 implied points in this game).
  • So far this season, Minnesota has put up more than 121 points twice.
  • The average implied point total on the year for Houston (118.3) is 5.3 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (113).

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

