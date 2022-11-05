Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | November 5

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-5) host the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. The Timberwolves will look to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Rockets, who have lost five in a row.

The Timberwolves are a 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets when the Timberwolves and the Rockets square off. The matchup features a point total of 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Minnesota -7.5

Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Minnesota -316, Houston +249

Rockets at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Pick OU:

Under (233.5)

Prediction:

Timberwolves 117 – Rockets 108

Minnesota has been victorious in four of the seven contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won three of five games when listed as at least -316 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 76% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston has a 1-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 11.1% of those games).

Houston has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +249 or longer in five chances.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives Houston a 28.7% chance to win.

The Timberwolves record 112.8 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets allow.

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Minnesota is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Houston has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when allowing fewer than 112.8 points.

Houston has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Rockets average 6.7 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Timberwolves give up (113.7).

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Houston is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Houston is 1-1.

Minnesota’s record is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

Minnesota has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

The Timberwolves are the league’s 19th-ranked scoring team (112.8 PPG), while the Rockets allow the rank 22nd in points per game (115.7) in NBA action.

Houston’s squad is currently the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (107.0 PPG), while Minnesota’s team is 16th in points allowed per game (113.7).

The Timberwolves have a negative point differential on the season (-8 total points, -0.9 per game), as do the Rockets (-78 total points, -8.7 per game).

Over/Under

Minnesota’s average implied point total this year is 2.2 fewer points than its implied total in Saturday’s game (118.8 implied points on average compared to 121 implied points in this game).

So far this season, Minnesota has put up more than 121 points twice.

The average implied point total on the year for Houston (118.3) is 5.3 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (113).

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet SW

BSN and SportsNet SW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

