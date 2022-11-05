ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The New Jersey Devils (8-3-0) and Calgary Flames (5-4-0) meet Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Devils vs. Flames odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Devils are 2-for-2 on their current 3-game Western Canada road trip, winning 5-2 vs. the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday and 4-3 vs. the Edmonton Oilers Thursday. Overall, the Devils have won 8 of the past 9, including all 5 games vs. Western Conference opponents this season.

The Flames are coming off an embarrassing 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators Thursday, Calgary’s 3rd straight loss at home. The Flames have hit the Under in 4 of the past 5 games, and Calgary is averaging just 2.33 goals per game (GPG) in the previous 3 outings.

Devils at Flames odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Devils +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Flames -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Devils +1.5 (-190) | Flames -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: +100)

Devils at Flames projected goalies

Vitek Vanecek (4-1-0, 2.06 GAA, .911 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Jacob Markstrom (4-2-0, 2.68 GAA, .903 SV%)

Vanecek entered Thursday’s game in Edmonton in the middle of the second period once G Mac Blackwood went down with an injury. He allowed just 1 goal on 19 shots, and he picked up the relief win in the comeback.

Markstrom was the backstop in Thursday’s disappointing against the Preds, so he is champing at the bit to get back in there and prove himself. He is 2-0-0 with a 1.46 GAA and .950 SV% in 2 starts against Eastern Conference teams so far.

Devils at Flames picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 3, Devils 2

The FLAMES (-165) are a little on the expensive side, given that this is a team on a 3-game slide. Meanwhile, the Devils would seem like the live ‘dog, coming in as the hotter team.

We’ll go with the law of averages here, and the fact Calgary isn’t going to lose a 4th consecutive outing on home ice. While a lot of the personnel has changed in recent seasons, New Jersey is winless in its past 4 trips to Calgary.

The Devils +1.5 (-190) are quite pricey, costing you nearly 2 times your potential return. That seems like a slam-dunk play considering New Jersey has won 8 of the past 9 games overall. However, that’s an expensive piece of insurance. If you like Jersey, just play it straight up for a much better value. I don’t, however, and prefer the home fave.

PASS.

UNDER 6.5 (+100) is the best value on the board.

Yes, Markstrom has had some issues lately, but the Calgary offense has, pardon the pun, flamed out lately. Vanecek has also been playing with a lot of confidence and should be able to keep the Calgary offense struggling to light the lamp.

