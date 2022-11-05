Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds, tips and betting trends | November 5

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-2) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Suns (6-2) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Footprint Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSAZ.

The Suns hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Trail Blazers. The Suns are favored by 11.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 215.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Phoenix -11.5

Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Phoenix -586, Portland +433

Trail Blazers at Suns odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Suns (- 11.5)

Suns (- 11.5) Pick OU:

Over (215.5)

Prediction:

Suns 119 – Trail Blazers 106

Phoenix has been victorious in six of the eight contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.

Phoenix has been listed as a favorite of -586 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 85.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Portland has put together a 5-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Portland has played as a moneyline underdog of +433 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Portland has an implied win probability of 18.8%.

The 116.8 points per game the Suns score are 6.8 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (110.0).

When Phoenix totals more than 110.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Phoenix is 5-1 when scoring more than 110.0 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 116.8 points, it is 6-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

When Portland allows fewer than 116.8 points, it is 6-1.

The Trail Blazers’ 113.3 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 106.6 the Suns give up.

Portland has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Portland is 5-0.

Phoenix is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.

Phoenix is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 113.3 points.

The Suns are the league’s sixth-ranked scoring team (116.8 PPG), while the Trail Blazers allow the rank ninth in points per game (110.0) in NBA play.

The 17th-ranked scoring NBA team (113.3 PPG) is Portland, while the Phoenix squad ranks fifth in the league defensively (106.6 PPG).

The Suns have out-scored their opponents by a total of 81 points this season (10.2 points per game on average), and the Trail Blazers have put up 26 more points than their opponents on the year (3.3 per game).

Over/Under

Phoenix has an average implied point total of 114.8 this season, which is 0.8 points higher than its implied total in Saturday’s game (114).

This season, Phoenix has outscored its implied point total for this matchup (114) four times.

Portland’s average implied point total on the season (114.8 points) is 12.8 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (102 points).

How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSAZ

NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

