ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy