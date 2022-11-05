Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station

A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported.

Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will serve only 30 days.