Read full article on original website
Related
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Voice of America
Amnesty International: Italy Not Adhering to Law of the Sea
The captain of Humanity 1, a German charity rescue ship, was ordered to leave the port of Catania Sunday after 144 rescued migrants were allowed to disembark, but 35 people remained on board. The captain refused to leave. Italy allowed the ship carrying 179 migrants to enter the Sicilian port...
Voice of America
Haiti Gang Leader to Lift Fuel Blockade Amid Shortages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed "Barbecue," followed government claims of at least some success in...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Release of Egyptian Activist on Dry Hunger Strike
Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk is urging Egyptian authorities to immediately release a rights activist whose life reportedly hangs by a thread after a seven-month hunger strike. British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been a thorn in the side of the Egyptian authorities...
Voice of America
Traders Say Equatorial Guinea Border Closure Ahead of Elections Hurts Business
Yaounde — Traders in the Cameroon town of Kiossi, on the border with Equatorial Guinea, say business is suffering after the land border was closed last week ahead of November 20 elections. Equatorial Guinea says it closed the border to prevent what it calls “infiltration of mercenaries who want to destabilize the elections.” Political analysts say President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who came to power in a 1979 coup and is Africa's longest still-serving leader, is sure to win.
Voice of America
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Voice of America
Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
South Korea's Yoon Apologizes for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The October 29 crush killed 156 people,...
Voice of America
Russia, China Block Plans for Antarctic Ocean Protections
Russia and China have again blocked plans to protect large areas of ocean waters around Antarctica from fishing. These plans are supported by the European Union, the United States, and 23 other nations. The action came at the two-week international meeting on the future of Antarctica’s waters that ended in...
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiations over crucial climate deal begin – live
After two days of speeches from world leaders, Wednesday’s discussions will focus on climate finance
Voice of America
Iran in Turmoil as It Approaches 2 Months of Protests
All over Iran, demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. After nearly two months of raucous protests, Iranians seem energized and emboldened. And this wave of protest seems different from the previous movements that were crushed by security forces. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains, jailing opposition leadership can be tricky when there are no defined leaders.
Voice of America
China Stages Historic Air Show Under Cloud of Zero-COVID
Beijing — China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet on Tuesday at its biggest air show, but some delegates were unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing's zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months. In a reminder of...
Voice of America
Officials: Biden to Meet With Leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say whether Biden...
Voice of America
UN Commission on Palestinian Territory to Start Hearings This Week
Geneva — The three-member U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel will begin public hearings on alleged human rights violations in the Palestinian territories in Geneva this week. The commission chair, South African jurist and former U.N. high commissioner for...
Hacker releases Australian health insurer's customer data
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Client data from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist on Wednesday, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers.
Voice of America
Pro-Coup Coalition Forms in Sudan, Hopes to Break Country’s Political Stalemate
Khartoum — In Sudan, armed groups and supporters of the military's coup last year have formed a new political coalition to appeal to marginalized groups. Calling itself the "Forces for Freedom and Change – Democratic Bloc (FFC-DB)," the pro-coup group wants to replace the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) group, which has opposed military rule.
Voice of America
UK Trade Minister Heads to Taiwan for Talks, Sparks China Rebuke
Taipei, Taiwan — Britain announced Monday that a trade minister was heading to Taiwan for the first in-person talks since the coronavirus in a bid to strengthen ties with the island, a trip that sparked a rebuke from Beijing. Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands will co-host annual talks and...
Voice of America
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Voice of America
UN Chief Warns Global Climate Concerns Dire
Washington — The global climate summit is under way in Sharm el-Shekih, Egypt, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning Monday that the world’s nations, especially the wealthiest countries, must act quickly to avert ecological ruin. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on...
Comments / 0