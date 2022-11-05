ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Time To Separate News From Personal Beliefs

By John Popham
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What is news supposed to be? A statement of facts without bias, or to serve a particular group and reflect their views?

Stephanie Ruhle, host of The 11th Hour on MSNBC, says it should fall somewhere in the middle. The career journalist was a guest on Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman where she discussed her opinion on what the news industry needs to be.

“I think there is something more than just straight news that doesn’t take you all the way to bias and that to me is insightful perspective,” said Ruhle. “I want that with my news. I want to watch television where I understand, here is the information out there, here is the story happening on the other side of the world, and then the second beat is here’s why it matters.”

As she explained to iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman, an educated perspective is more important than catering to an audience. For example, Ruhle’s grandparents were religious listeners to the late Rush Limbaugh because their views aligned with his. However, they got their news from the late Walter Cronkite.

“Those are two different things,” she said. “I think those are two valuable things that exist in news, and entertainment, and opinion, but they should be marked what they are, and audiences should understand what they are.”

Ruhle said that as a journalist herself, she wants to create content to help the world get better and smarter. She makes it her mission every night to try and make the world she hands her kids better than how she found it.

“Now, there are news ‘personalities’ that consider themselves bigger than their news organizations,” she said. “They are saying and doing wild irresponsible things and their news organizations can’t control them and it’s very messy. I don’t have an answer for it, but I know it’s not helpful.”

Hear more of the conversation on “Stephanie Ruhle: ‘I want the world to get better and smarter.’” Find all episodes of Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

Comments / 42

Stephen Black
1d ago

Time for an independent media that is free from both parties and the government. The fact that they aren’t as irate over the Hunter as they were over Russia and Ukraine says everything.

Reply(1)
26
YosemiteSam
1d ago

The “news” media has lost credibility for most viewers…they are nothing more than propaganda for the beliefs they happen to have.

Reply
39
Val Maria
1d ago

News to me use to be the stories and actual facts, now we have news stations that have anchors or host telling us the news with their opinions. I’m tired of that, like CNN lemon can’t stand to listen to him constantly calling out racial discrimination. It is always what he thinks, I want to hear news happening that all. I don’t have a problem with debates, group talks, but these news shows are constantly on the emotions and ideas of the speaker and I don’t care to hear it. I want just news casting that’s it.

Reply
8
