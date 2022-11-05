Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Thanksgiving Tables Could Be Impacted By Turkey Shortage, Inflation
Nonprofits across the state are struggling to put together their traditional Thanksgiving boxes and community feasts amid inflation and a shortage of turkeys caused by avian influenza. Bird flu has swept across the nation from Maine to Wyoming, forcing the destruction...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Conservation and Access Priorities for Wyoming Sportspeople
Most Wyoming lawmakers have made it clear that they support our Second Amendment rights and our right to hunt. We the undersigned organizations believe the following actions will help lawmakers go even further in supporting wildlife, hunting, and angling in the Cowboy State:
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier, Auditor Kristi Racines Win Re-Election
Wyoming's leading fiduciary officers were given another four years on the job Tuesday as State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Auditor Kristi Racines both won their uncontested elections. "Not that I receive running unopposed as the voters seeing I do...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 27 – Nov. 3. Our condolences to family and friends:. Oct. 27:. Oct. 28:. Oct. 29:. Oct....
cowboystatedaily.com
Chicago Attorney-Turned-Activist Wants Fish & Wildlife Director Fired To Save Wyoming Wolves, Grizzlies
Firing the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could help save Wyoming wolves and grizzlies, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court by a Chicago attorney turned environmental activist. USFWS Director Martha Williams isn't fit for her...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ember Oakley (R-Riverton) Wins Second Term For House District 55
Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, has won reelection to a second term in the Wyoming House of Representatives. Oakley faced off for the second time against Libertarian opponent Bethany Baldes for the House District 55 seat. Oakley beat Baldes by about 20% of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon Wins Second Term
Gov. Mark Gordon will get another four years leading Wyoming. "It feels great to have a solid endorsement for the years we've been in office and our vision for the next four years," Gordon told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday night. "Both (first lady) Jennie and I are excited to get back in the harness again and go back to work."
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Confirms Brucellosis in Elk from Bighorn Mountains
Dangerous diseases continue to spread throughout the Bighorn Basin, as brucellosis is found in a Bighorn Mountains elk – the first time the disease has been detected in the region in six years. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home
Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she'd left...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast
Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Much-Maligned 30×30 Conservation Program Would Provide $21 Million For Wildlife Crossings
Despite some misgivings about how the 30×30 global conservation program might affect Wyoming, it could help pay for wildlife highway crossings in the Cowboy State, a conservationist told legislators. With matching federal funds, as much as $21 million could become...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state's first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
