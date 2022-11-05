A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, an island lying off the west coast of Central Africa that is part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016. However, suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggest that its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.

