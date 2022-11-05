ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU

When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Ole Miss week

The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 10 nationally, will travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12....
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban, Alabama football players — not coordinators — deserve blame for 2022 season

Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
