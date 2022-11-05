Read full article on original website
Where Alabama stands in CFP Top 25 rankings after second loss
The second edition of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings was released Tuesday, and following its 32-21 overtime loss to LSU this past weekend, Alabama only dropped three spots to No. 9 in the poll that will eventually set the postseason scene in less than a month’s time.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU
When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
Why Terrion Arnold missed LSU; how Bryce Young feels after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cornerback Terrion Arnold was not spotted during warmups inside Tiger Stadium and ultimately did not travel to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s road game at LSU. On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained why the redshirt freshman was absent. “He was sick,” said Saban to kick...
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
247Sports
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Ole Miss week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 10 nationally, will travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 12....
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban, Alabama football players — not coordinators — deserve blame for 2022 season
Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
CFB Week 11 ATS: Can Ole Miss force Alabama into their first 3+ loss season since 2010?
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer give their predictions on the week 11 matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss.
247Sports
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Isaiah Nichols and AJ Green want to turn Hogs' energy around
The Razorbacks will take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. (CST)
Alabama commit Caleb Downs' father talks Tide, visit to Georgia
Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs was in Athens on Saturday. His father shares thoughts on the trip and talks about the Crimson Tide and where things stand.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
247Sports
Portal players of the week: LSU's defensive transfers | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, 247Sports' Grace Remington and Clint Brewster discuss LSU's defense in their upset over Alabama.
247Sports
