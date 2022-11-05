Read full article on original website
5 Makeup Tips to Know About If You're Trying to Disguise Tired Eyes
I am no makeup whiz. Trust me. I can't do winged liner (despite years of trying), I have no idea how to contour like people on TikTok do, and any attempt at lining my lips is guaranteed to end badly. Truthfully, my lack of artistic ability is probably the reason I like to keep my makeup natural-looking and as quick and easy a possible.
After Working Out in This Brand Every Day for a Week, I'm Absolutely Obsessed
The other day, I went for a run, and about 5 minutes in, I had to start walking. I wore an activewear set that I typically reserve for low-impact exercises and it did not support me well enough. When I took off in a light jog, I didn't notice a problem at first but as the run continued I had to continuously lift up my shirt to keep myself from being exposed. I'm a DD, so wearing the right sports bra is of the utmost importance to me. A few days later, I went for a run in a set that didn't have a pocket, leading to me putting my key in my sports bra and losing it along the way. After buying a replacement key, I realized it was time for some new activewear.
I'm a Fashion Editor and I'm Geeking Out Over These 30 Iconic Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
9 Fashion Editors Share Their Feel-Good Fall Outfits
Fall presents the perfect opportunity to get creative with my outfits. I love juxtaposing sandals with sweaters or knee-high boots with miniskirts, having fun with layers, and embracing cool lightweight jackets. Can you tell this is my favorite season? So it goes without saying that I'm always looking for fresh, cool, and creative ways to dress for 65-degree weather. More than anything, I'm looking for outfit ideas that not only feel of the moment but also spark joy when I slip them on.
Princess Kate Just Wore the Winter Outfit Editors Use to Look Expensive
Looking elevated every single time you step out of the door is no small feat, but it's something that Catherine, Princess of Wales, manages to do on the regular. Whether she's re-wearing her favourite & Other Stories jeans with chic blazer or treating us to another impeccable red carpet ensemble (which, if you follow her glitzy track record, likely involves The Vampire's Wife or Alessandra Rich dresses), she looks polished at every turn.
I Can't Stop Thinking About These 33 Cozy Fall Pieces
Fall is in full swing, which means we're officially entering cozy season. Gone are the days of breezy linens and cotton, and here to replace them are cashmere, fleece, and bouclé. As we enter peak fall, all of the pieces in my closet I find myself reaching for right now can be safely categorized as "soft." The thought of putting anything on my body that doesn't comfort me just feels wrong. Oversize sweaters, blanket coats, and all-fleece everything—my vibe right now is basically the sartorial equivalent of a hug.
I Consider Myself an Airport-Outfit Expert—These 4 Looks Are Comfy and Chic
With holiday travel just around the corner, it’s a great time to take your airport outfits to the next level. I mean, what’s worse than heading home for the holidays and running into an old friend in an airport outfit that’s just so-so? Mastering the perfect travel look is easier than you think. The number one thing on my list is being comfortable, especially if I’m traveling a far distance. I used to swear by a sweatsuit and sneakers as my go-to travel look, and while I do still love a good matching set, I thought it was time to elevate my airport looks just slightly. As I said before, comfort is key, but adding a pair of jeans or cargo pants takes things up a notch. I have been eyeing four outfit formulas that are comfortable and still have a bit of style.
11 Coconut Perfumes That Smell Like an Expensive Vacation (and Not Sunscreen)
I don't know about you, but I'll use almost any beauty product that makes me feel like I'm on a constant vacation. In my humble opinion, spritzing on a balmy, aromatic fragrance is one of the easiest ways to do so. Your sense of smell can invoke so many memories, or it can help you tap into your inner dreamer to imagine you're somewhere else completely. There's one note in particular that instantly makes me think I'm lounging on a hammock in a tropical location.
I'm 39 and a Lifelong New Yorker—Here's What I'm Wearing for Fall
Fashion editor Diana Tsui is the quintessential New Yorker—she was born and raised in the city, so she knows everything from the most efficient subway routes to the best eats across all five boroughs. But another factor that makes her "New Yorkness" so outwardly visible is her penchant for the color black. True to the adage that real New Yorkers prefer black, it's Tsui's power color whether her schedule calls for back-to-back market appointments or a fancy night out at the Gala. But it's not the typical black shirt-and-trousers combo that can get monotonous fast—the editor leans on conceptual and experimental designers such as Cecilie Bahnsen, Simone Rocha, and Rei Kawakubo for moody pieces that still make a statement. Though, Tsui leaves room for color and flashy details where it makes sense.
My Mom Is 62, and I'm 34—These Are the J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M Items We Love
My mother and I actually have pretty similar tastes when it comes to clothes. Yes, this is despite our age difference. (I'm 34, and she's 62.) As age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it can easily make sense that we share similar sartorial sensibilities. On that note, three stores we happen to both like are J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M. On one of her recent visits, we actually scrolled through the websites of each of the retailers because she wanted a bit of shopping inspiration.
The Smarter Swap for Sheet Masks Is Environmentally Friendly, Too
I rarely use sheet masks, but when I do, I find myself lamenting the waste. The beauty industry as a whole already feels unsustainable at times, but a product that I'm only supposed to use once for 20 minutes before I throw it out can feel even worse. Don't get me wrong—I've used sheet masks that have done wonders for my skin, but in my quest to be more environmentally conscious, I've discovered a smarter swap for traditional sheet masks (that still gives you all the benefits!).
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
You're Welcome—Our Editors Reveal Their Finishing Touch to Every Holiday Look
Getting ready has always been a therapeutic experience for me. I find comfort in sifting through the hangers in my closet and deciding on the perfect look. But this ritual doesn't stop at picking out an outfit. It's deciding if I want my lip gloss to match my top, how I want to style my hair, and everything in between. Especially around the holidays, I relish the small but impactful changes in my fashion and beauty routines. This year, I already took the plunge and ditched my signature fragrance for Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever ($124). And while this may seem like a minimal change, it's already playing a major role in how I feel when I look at myself in the mirror.
9 Fragrances to Give Your Friends With Annoyingly Great Taste
I'm not going to call anyone out, but I will say there are a handful of people in my inner circle who make holiday shopping stressful—not because they're difficult people but because they have irritatingly great taste. In years past, I've had more gifting-related breakdowns in shopping malls than I care to admit, all in a quest to find the perfect presents for the people who matter most to me.
Rihanna Just Wore the Legging Trend I Found at H&M for $13
On the one hand, it seems like we've all been wearing leggings for three years straight. On the other hand, Rihanna just stepped out wearing flared leggings and is serving serious outfit inspo. The singer was spotted on her way to dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC wearing a sleek black button-down with split-hem flared leggings, Balenciaga knife boots, and killer shades. Simple, but statement-making.
I Shop for a Living—I Can't Stop Thinking About These 29 Shopbop New Arrivals
It’s true. My daily assignments do in fact include shopping. And I have an embarrassing but equally beneficial admission to make: I spent hours combing through the newest arrivals on Shopbop to cultivate the perfect shopping list for you (and me). As the undeniable winter chill seeps into our fall days, I’ve identified a necessary refresh to my cold-weather wardrobe. This inevitably happens once you’ve worn through your last-season favorites and feel the burnout of the outfits you once knew and loved. Not to say the pieces can’t last, but sprinkling in some shiny new items is the best update to those cherished staples.
And Now, the Under-$150 Bella Hadid–Approved Shoes Every NYC Person Will Own
At my preppy Midwest middle school, Uggs were everything. The classic knee-high boots were so popular that we weren't allowed to wear them during class since they were the ultimate distraction. My first experience being bullied was Ugg related as one of the girls approached me in line at lunch. She referred to my "fuggs" (aka fake Uggs) with disdain, claiming that I should've picked out a different style. Now that's a core memory.
I Spent an Afternoon Scrolling Through Shopbop—These Are the 31 Items I Hearted
I'm a big Shopbop shopper. I'd say the retailer is in my top five favorite stores. Whether I'm looking for new basics or trendier picks, Shopbop consistently has strong options. I also love the feature where you can "heart" styles you're loving to add to your wish list to reference later.
Zoë Kravitz's Controversial Pant Trend Is the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans
Just when we think Zoe Kravitz can't get any cooler, she manages to keep us on our toes. Case in point, the habitual trend-setter was spotted wearing the latest item of controversial clothing to sweep the style set: parachute pants. We've seen voluminous bottoms everywhere from runways to red carpets,...
The "Boring" Handbag That You'll Never Regret Buying
Ever since I can remember, I've been a bag lady. Family members can recount how I'd often carry my mini bag around as a toddler. It was an early indication of a lifelong passion for scouring resale sites, sales, and digital racks in search of the perfect purse. Of course, like all bag lovers, I'll admit to maybe owning too many, but I won't ever succumb to the belief that this accessory is trivial. For collectors, we know that a bag can make or break an outfit. So even if we all delight in following new trends or donning a rhinestone-adorned version, we know, at the end of the day, we must have at least one basic bag that can go with everything.
