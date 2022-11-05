Read full article on original website
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s...
Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days
NAIROBI, KENYA — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.
Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home
TOKYO — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in...
US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, UKRAINE — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that global food security depends on renewing the U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports, saying Tuesday that 828 million people in the world are going to bed hungry every night. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that makes it imperative...
18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction
GENEVA — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range. The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its...
