WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
capitolwolf.com
2 juveniles arrested in Pana
The Illinois State Police have arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man faces multiple charges following alleged home invasion with firearm
A 61-year-old Centralia man is being held in the Marion County Jail following his arrest for multiple offenses including home invasion with a firearm on Saturday. Centralia Police also arrested Roger Carter of North Beech for alleged aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
wlds.com
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Attempted First Degree Murder
Mattoon Police arrested MaryJo C. Perry, age 34 of Mattoon, on a Coles County warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder. The arrest occurred on November 1st at 2:36pm in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. On October 21st at approximately 5:37pm Mattoon Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of...
southernillinoisnow.com
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three People Arrested Following Investigation/Search Warrant In Kincaid
Three people have been arrested following a series of arrests on Wednesday evening in Kincaid. 41-year-old Floyd Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, 45-year-old Kassandra Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, and 36-year-old Johnnie Katcher of Jeiseyville were all arrested following an investigation for illegal narcotics in Jeiseyville. Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon contacted States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for a search warrant following credible intelligence.
edglentoday.com
Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Reports "Active Shooter Call" At North Mac High School Was Not True
VIRDEN - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that at around 9:46 a.m. today, the Virden Police Department received a call from North Mac High School in reference to a note being found that indicated there was "an active shooter." Article continues after sponsor message.
Police: Man upset over flight goes on carjacking spree, causing multiple crashes
SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities say a man, who was upset over a canceled flight, went on a carjacking spree before crashing into multiple vehicles. Sale Lake City Police said the 20-year-old suspect, John Joseph Thomas Green, carjacked two people and attempted to carjack more drivers. Authorities said the investigation...
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
