WRAL News

Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

The mother of a leading jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on a hunger and water strike went to the prison where her son is held for the third day in a row on Wednesday in hope of getting proof that he is still alive amid increasingly growing concerns about his health
WRAL News

UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they've got a credible plan and aren't just making false promises, U.N. experts said in a report Tuesday urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows. Released at the the U.N.’s flagship climate...
WRAL News

Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

KYIV, UKRAINE — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out. “We...
WRAL News

Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted an iconic piece...
WRAL News

Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days

NAIROBI, KENYA — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.

