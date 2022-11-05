Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’ (PHOTO)
Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday (Oct. 7). The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her to pass on 'Passengers': 'I should have listened to her'
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele tried to stop her from doing the 2016 movie "Passengers." "She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies,'" Lawrence told The New York Times. "Passengers" became a box office bust and only has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If there's...
Mariah Carey reveals she 'owns all' of her master recordings while teasing miniseries based on her 2020 memoir
Unlike pop star Taylor Swift, five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey actually owns all of her master recordings, including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. The 53-year-old R&B diva made the revelation while discussing what actress could portray her in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Britney Spears Says She Can Use ATM Card, More in Scathing Letter to Dad
Britney Spears has once again lashed out at her family on Instagram, this time taking aim at her father, Jamie Spears, saying she lived under his "slave treatment." The singer, 40, took to the social media platform to reveal she had used an ATM to withdraw cash for the first time in years after finally being let out of the conservatorship he had placed her under for 13 years.
Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon
Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set: ‘Sitting Here Crying’
A long time coming. Alexa Nikolas got emotional after receiving a public apology from Britney Spears, whom she alleged once yelled at her on the set of Zoey 101. “@britneyspears I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing,” the former Nickelodeon star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, November 3, alongside a photo of the pop icon, 40. “As you know I forgive you. You have always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old. You have healed so many childhood wounds for me as an adult. Your voice is POWERFUL. Beyond. I hope you always know that.”
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Lets His Daughters Drop the F-Bomb — But Only During Taylor Swift Songs
When Taylor Swift is basically your aunt, it turns out you can get away with letting the f-bomb fly — but only if it’s said during one of her songs. At least, that’s how Ryan Reynolds justifies his 7, 5, and 3-year-old daughters slinging the f-word around while dancing to Swift’s newest album. #ParentingProblems, right?
Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching
Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
Britney Spears Apologizes To Alexa Nikolas Years After 'Embarrassing' Confrontation
Britney Spears sympathized and apologized to Alexa Nikolas after the latter revealed her experience working at the kid's channel, Nickelodeon; as well as her conflict with Spear's sister, Jamie Lynn-which led to the pop star to "yell" at her. "Although I have apologized to you personally just my 'instinct,' my...
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Affected Her Career ‘Not in a Good Way’
Julia Fox’s acting career appears to be the latest commercially viable enterprise damaged by an association with Kanye West. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast this week, Fox said she noticed the effect her month-long relationship with the rapper earlier this year had on the rate at which she was being offered work. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The Uncut Gems star speculated that industry bigwigs might see her as a “liability” and a “tabloid type of person” after the fling. “It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”Read it at E! News
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears: “I Could Tell Her Story In The Right Way”
Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears. In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown was asked if there was something on her bucket list as a producer and a filmmaker. “I want to play a real person,” the Stranger Things actress responded. “And I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.”
I Slept in Taylor Swift’s Casket and Did Not Rest in Peace
There’s something you need to know about me: I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. So much so that I’ve successfully weaseled my way into transforming that interest into content for Gizmodo. It’s also important for me to point out that I get a lot of pitches here at Gizmodo—that’s not a flex, that’s just a fact. With that said, I was perusing my email just last week when a subject line caught my eye: “My casket was featured in Taylor Swift’s funeral-themed music video.” Color me intrigued.
10 Items To Remember When Creating Your Baby Registry
One of the biggest anxieties an expecting mother will have is if she has everything she needs in preparation for the arrival of her little one. As an expecting mother, one of the things I am most thankful for is a baby registry. Moms have the chance to make the ultimate list of all necessities they need for the baby which can be a big weight off of the shoulders.
Taylor Swift still at #1 with “Anti-Hero,” Rihanna scores first top 10 since 2017 with “Lift Me Up”
Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” remains at number one for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100, but she no longer has complete control of the Top 10, as she did last week. Of the 10 that dominated the chart last week, only four remain: “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” at number six, “Midnight Rain” at number seven and “Bejeweled” at number nine. As previously reported, the songs’ parent album Midnights is number one for a second week on the Billboard Top 200.
