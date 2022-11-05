ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
Newsweek

Britney Spears Says She Can Use ATM Card, More in Scathing Letter to Dad

Britney Spears has once again lashed out at her family on Instagram, this time taking aim at her father, Jamie Spears, saying she lived under his "slave treatment." The singer, 40, took to the social media platform to reveal she had used an ATM to withdraw cash for the first time in years after finally being let out of the conservatorship he had placed her under for 13 years.
Us Weekly

Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
Us Weekly

Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set: ‘Sitting Here Crying’

A long time coming. Alexa Nikolas got emotional after receiving a public apology from Britney Spears, whom she alleged once yelled at her on the set of Zoey 101. “@britneyspears I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing,” the former Nickelodeon star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, November 3, alongside a photo of the pop icon, 40. “As you know I forgive you. You have always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old. You have healed so many childhood wounds for me as an adult. Your voice is POWERFUL. Beyond. I hope you always know that.”
TODAY.com

Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching

Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Apologizes To Alexa Nikolas Years After 'Embarrassing' Confrontation

Britney Spears sympathized and apologized to Alexa Nikolas after the latter revealed her experience working at the kid's channel, Nickelodeon; as well as her conflict with Spear's sister, Jamie Lynn-which led to the pop star to "yell" at her. "Although I have apologized to you personally just my 'instinct,' my...
TheDailyBeast

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Affected Her Career ‘Not in a Good Way’

Julia Fox’s acting career appears to be the latest commercially viable enterprise damaged by an association with Kanye West. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast this week, Fox said she noticed the effect her month-long relationship with the rapper earlier this year had on the rate at which she was being offered work. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The Uncut Gems star speculated that industry bigwigs might see her as a “liability” and a “tabloid type of person” after the fling. “It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”Read it at E! News
Gizmodo

I Slept in Taylor Swift’s Casket and Did Not Rest in Peace

There’s something you need to know about me: I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. So much so that I’ve successfully weaseled my way into transforming that interest into content for Gizmodo. It’s also important for me to point out that I get a lot of pitches here at Gizmodo—that’s not a flex, that’s just a fact. With that said, I was perusing my email just last week when a subject line caught my eye: “My casket was featured in Taylor Swift’s funeral-themed music video.” Color me intrigued.
10 Items To Remember When Creating Your Baby Registry

One of the biggest anxieties an expecting mother will have is if she has everything she needs in preparation for the arrival of her little one. As an expecting mother, one of the things I am most thankful for is a baby registry. Moms have the chance to make the ultimate list of all necessities they need for the baby which can be a big weight off of the shoulders.
nrgmediadixon.com

Taylor Swift still at #1 with “Anti-Hero,” Rihanna scores first top 10 since 2017 with “Lift Me Up”

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” remains at number one for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100, but she no longer has complete control of the Top 10, as she did last week. Of the 10 that dominated the chart last week, only four remain: “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” at number six, “Midnight Rain” at number seven and “Bejeweled” at number nine. As previously reported, the songs’ parent album Midnights is number one for a second week on the Billboard Top 200.
