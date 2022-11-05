ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Transforms Hula-Hoop Into Elegant Christmas Decoration

By Haley Mast
 3 days ago

The final look is so dreamy

The hula hoop is a staple in every person's childhood; holding contests with friends to see who can last the longest spinning it around their waist or who can hula the most hoops at one time. The iconic hula hoop has lived on, many adults have found entertainment in them in recent years, with them becoming popular in flow arts and useful in crafts.

TikTok content creator @Inspiration_decoration covering all things DIY decor posted a video showing how she turned a pink hula hoop into a beautiful Christmas decoration that screams elegance.

To make her design she starts out by sanding down her hula hoop, she then attaches the hoop to a thin piece of wood that is strong enough to act as the base holding the hoop up. A generous coat of gold spray paint is added to the entire hoop and board structure. After it dries she starts at the bottom and wraps gold tinsel around the hoop until it reaches the top middle and glues the end on, she attaches gold tree ornaments along the hoop and begins adding on unique trinkets to continue on with the sparkly gold theme.

Who knew the iconic plastic hoop could turn so elegant?

