Woman’s Christmas Lawn Decoration Only Cost $5 to DIY

By Haley Mast
 3 days ago

And it looks so stinking cute.

During the holidays neighbors take to their yard to show off their best festive decorating skills; hanging lights, adding blow up yard art, and trying to out do the others in the neighborhood so their yard stands out to viewers driving or walking by.

Being festive around the holidays doesn't have to mean you need to spend an entire month's salary to keep up with the neighbors. There are plenty of DIY decorations that are proven to be festive, unique, and more times than not better than a similar option you can purchase. TikTok content creator @marilyn.2685 posted a video tutorial of how she created a DIY Christmas lawn art decor for under $5.

In the video the woman starts out with a red pool noodle, she wraps around the noodle with white masking tape so it looks like a candy cane. On top of the freshly created candy cane pole she clues on a large silver sparkly ball, she removes a broom stick handle from the broom bottom and paints it silver, she sticks the handle in the soil in her yard and slips the crafted pool noodle over it. Her DIY Christmas yard art is genius, cost effective, and gives off north pole vibes!

