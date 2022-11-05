Read full article on original website
Iran acknowledges sending military drones to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine
Iran has acknowledged providing military drones to Russia for the first time, though they claim the shipments were sent before the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
A Russian businessman linked to Putin admits to U.S. election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. "Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
South Korea's official entry to the Oscars is a muder-mystery-romance
South Korea's official entry at the Oscars this year is a murder mystery-romance blend. Like 2019's "Parasite", it shows how Korean directors are making their mark across the spectrum of film genres. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the...
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in the midst of a U.N.-sponsored climate summit in the Egyptian beach resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. For more than 200 days, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British Egyptian citizen imprisoned over his activism, has been on hunger strike. And on Sunday, he stopped drinking water just before the start of COP27. His family says, if he isn't released, he will die. We spoke to his sister, Sanaa Seif, who's in Sharm el-Sheikh trying to increase pressure on Egyptian authorities to release her brother. I asked her if traveling to Egypt could mean she was putting herself in danger.
IMF steps in to bailout Bangladesh's struggling economy
Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of the world's fastest economic growth. Millions of people have emerged from poverty in recent decades. But that success story could now be sabotaged by a global economic slowdown. This week the International Monetary Fund has a team in Bangladesh negotiating a rescue package. Let's turn now to NPR's Lauren Frayer, who covers South Asia, including Bangladesh, but happens to be in our studios here in Washington, D.C., this week - same with me. It's nice to see you, Lauren.
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in Washington. NPR's Barbara Sprunt spoke with young Republicans voting for the first time on Tuesday about the future of their party. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Kaetlyn Diaz, a sophomore at the...
Morning news brief
Midterms are tomorrow and the results will determine the Biden administration's next two years. The annual climate conference takes on new urgency. Twitter's Elon Musk era isn't off to a smooth start.
Debris from another Chinese satellite launch fell uncontrolled back to Earth
A rocket the size of a 10-story building tumbled out of the sky on Friday and splashed into the Pacific Ocean. The debris didn't cause any casualties, but the rocket's uncontrolled descent was no accident. The Chinese rocket booster was designed to fall to Earth after propelling a piece of China's space station into orbit. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement Friday that China was taking, quote, "unnecessary risks." Here to talk more about this is Jonathan McDowell with Harvard's Center for Astrophysics. Hey there.
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants from Africa and Asia who are trying to get to Europe. Italy is blocking men from leaving the ships, and that has prompted at least one standoff at a Sicilian port.
Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
U.N. climate conference opens with alarming warnings about the global climate
The United Nations' annual climate conference has opened to stark warnings about greenhouse gas emissions threatening the globe. Over the next two weeks, around 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to speak at the COP 27 conference. It's being held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. And questions are being raised about why that country should be the host. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there now. Hey, Ruth.
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
Takeaways from Election Day in Arizona; Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony; How TV covered the midterm elections
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The likely outcome of statewide races hinges on what happens in Maricopa County. Jailed Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. ...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Here's what happened on day 3 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
International climate negotiations rolled on today in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The leaders of dozens of countries took the stage to describe how climate change is killing and injuring their citizens and hurting their economies. Scientists weighed in on how humans can adapt to a hotter planet. And the United Nations tried to crack down on companies that lie about how much they are reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
