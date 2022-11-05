Read full article on original website
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
Why some leaves change color in the Fall
NPR's Short Wave podcast spoke to botanist and plant ecologist, Tanisha Williams, about why some leaves change color in the Fall. Brit Hanson (she/her) is a producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes. She's produced episodes ranging from why some fruit ripens faster in paper bag to the dangers of tear gas during a respiratory pandemic and the evolution of HIV treatment.
Why astronomers say you shouldn't miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse
What's something you wake up really early for... DEAN REGAS: Get up a little early, just kind of kick back and relax. CHANG: ...Which always feels like a big event... REGAS: I feel like it's the day before Christmas or something, yeah, for me. I'm very anxious. CHANG: ...And that...
Debris from another Chinese satellite launch fell uncontrolled back to Earth
A rocket the size of a 10-story building tumbled out of the sky on Friday and splashed into the Pacific Ocean. The debris didn't cause any casualties, but the rocket's uncontrolled descent was no accident. The Chinese rocket booster was designed to fall to Earth after propelling a piece of China's space station into orbit. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement Friday that China was taking, quote, "unnecessary risks." Here to talk more about this is Jonathan McDowell with Harvard's Center for Astrophysics. Hey there.
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
A total lunar eclipse is happening Tuesday — and it won't happen again for 3 years
A total lunar eclipse is happening Tuesday, and it might be a good time to catch a peek, because the next one isn't for three years. The initial phase of the eclipse begins at 3:02 a.m. ET, according to NASA. The partial eclipse then begins at 4:09 a.m. ET, when to the naked eye, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the moon. The lunar disk enters totality at 5:17 a.m. ET and will last for about an hour and a half.
