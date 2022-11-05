Read full article on original website
Related
How did midterm elections turnout for Democrats?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic pollster Aileen Cardona-Arroy about how the midterm election results are taking shape for the Democratic party.
Tuesday was the final voting day of the 2022 midterm elections
We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda. Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote
Let's dig a little bit more into the voting process itself with NPR's Miles Parks, who covers voting. Good morning, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, good morning. RASCOE: So tens of millions of people have voted already. Give us the big picture about how Americans are able to cast their votes now.
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for
On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two years have in store? NPR went to the polls today and asked voters what they expect from the candidates who win. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is running to defeat Republican Governor Brian...
What to watch as voting becomes vote counting
As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's radical wing. The race in Washington state pits a Republican with former President Trump's endorsement running against a business owner and moderate Democrat. It's also highlighted how heated political divisions have become politics as usual in this year's midterms. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania
Good morning to you on this Election Day. We're going to start in Pennsylvania, where one contest could tip the balance of power in U.S. Senate. Republican Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his Senate seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. If they lose it, Republicans have a better chance of taking control. NPR's Jeff Brady is watching the race from Pittsburgh and joins us now. Good morning, Jeff.
Why pollsters are having a tough time surveying voters
This is a big day for candidates, of course, and also for pollsters, who will be watching to see if their predictions panned out. Because in this age of caller ID and do-not-disturb mode, the job of a pollster is getting harder every year. Jeff Guo and Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast wanted to find out, just how hard is it to poll people? They asked our polling partners at Marist College to let them give it a try.
The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country
We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda.
As Democrats try to hang on to power, Republicans have their own Midterm agenda
Republican strategist Scott Jennings joins us next. Scott, welcome back. SCOTT JENNINGS: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: Hey. If we just review the year here, Republicans were favored as the year started. Then Democrats had what seemed like a very good summer for them. But here we are in election week, and who knows what's going to happen? But Republicans are favored. What has your party in strong position?
Breaking down gubernatorial election results from across the country
Thirty-six governor seats were up for grabs in midterm elections. There are 20 that Republicans currently occupy, and another 16 in Democratic hands. How did the parties fare election night?. Laura Benshoff. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she...
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Democrats tried to secure more gubernatorial wins. How did they do?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Noam Lee, executive director for the Democratic Governors Association, about the party's results in gubernatorial races.
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
Check in with three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin
Let's look now at three states where voter turnout could make all the difference and help determine the balance of power in Washington. Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin are all swing states, and we've got reporters in each of them, starting with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben in Oconomowoc, Wis. Danielle, what's on the minds of voters that you've been talking with today?
How would the president and Congress govern with a divided government?
It's Election Day, and it's a close one in a lot of places. So it will be a while before we know exactly how all the races turn out. But we do know that historically, the party out of power gained seats in midterm elections. And given how narrow the majorities are in the House and Senate, Republicans could regain control of at least one chamber.
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
A large turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee could help Democrats' cause
In Wisconsin, many voters are having to change the way they vote this election because of changes that the state has made to the voting process since 2020. One of them was banning ballot drop boxes. A grassroots organization in Milwaukee is working to ensure that voters, especially Black voters, continue to make their voices heard despite the new rules. Here's NPR's H.J. Mai.
Ten candidates that made history Tuesday night
A record number of Black candidates ran up and down the ballot and across party lines, strides in LGBTQ representation were made and gender barriers were broken.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0