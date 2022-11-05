ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona

This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment

And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new season of Netflix's hit drama about the British monarchy, "The Crown," debuts tomorrow, just two months, though, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Some critics say the timing of the latest season is distasteful and disrespectful. This set of episodes recreates a time in the 1990s when Princess Diana was estranged from then-Prince Charles, and she was speaking publicly about being mistreated by the royal family. Imelda Staunton plays the queen. And in this scene, she's trying to assure Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, that the royal family doesn't hate her.
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Affected Her Career ‘Not in a Good Way’

Julia Fox’s acting career appears to be the latest commercially viable enterprise damaged by an association with Kanye West. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast this week, Fox said she noticed the effect her month-long relationship with the rapper earlier this year had on the rate at which she was being offered work. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The Uncut Gems star speculated that industry bigwigs might see her as a “liability” and a “tabloid type of person” after the fling. “It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”Read it at E! News
