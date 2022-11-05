Read full article on original website
Why some leaves change color in the Fall
NPR's Short Wave podcast spoke to botanist and plant ecologist, Tanisha Williams, about why some leaves change color in the Fall. Brit Hanson (she/her) is a producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes. She's produced episodes ranging from why some fruit ripens faster in paper bag to the dangers of tear gas during a respiratory pandemic and the evolution of HIV treatment.
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
The pandemic helped a man pursue his passion: generating interest in bike riding
At the start of the pandemic, reporter Harrison Malkin was home in New Jersey and noticed more and more bicycles appearing outside his neighbor's garage. He's a reporter, so he looked into it. HARRISON MALKIN, BYLINE: On a typical Tuesday morning, Ian Hughes is pulling an espresso shot at the...
This year's Grammys will recognize a new category: best song for social change
OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMILY TIES") KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) I'm not a trending topic. I'm a prophet. I answer to Metatron... FADEL: ...Or country. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE") CHRIS STAPLETON: (Singing) Yeah,...
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment
And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new season of Netflix's hit drama about the British monarchy, "The Crown," debuts tomorrow, just two months, though, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Some critics say the timing of the latest season is distasteful and disrespectful. This set of episodes recreates a time in the 1990s when Princess Diana was estranged from then-Prince Charles, and she was speaking publicly about being mistreated by the royal family. Imelda Staunton plays the queen. And in this scene, she's trying to assure Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, that the royal family doesn't hate her.
Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
When dogs go missing in a Washington county there's a good chance they'll be found
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When dogs go missing in King County, Wash., their chances of turning up again are pretty good. That's because of a Facebook group - Lost Dogs of King County - with more than 34,000 members and a 92% success rate for reuniting people with their pets. The group's founder, James Branson, uses his own dogs to help in the searches. He told The Washington Post happy reunions are rewarding for the dogs, the cats and the people. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Mali Obomsawin explores the hidden story of Indigenous jazz and writes their own chapter
Even as Indigenous musician Mali Obomsawin was playing the festival circuit with the Boston folk trio Lula Wiles, the bassist was thinking of composing a suite that would explore their Wabanaki heritage through the lens of modern creative jazz. When Lula Wiles went on an indefinite hiatus, Obomsawin made this...
