Read full article on original website
Related
This year's Grammys will recognize a new category: best song for social change
OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMILY TIES") KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) I'm not a trending topic. I'm a prophet. I answer to Metatron... FADEL: ...Or country. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE") CHRIS STAPLETON: (Singing) Yeah,...
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president
One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
Mali Obomsawin explores the hidden story of Indigenous jazz and writes their own chapter
Even as Indigenous musician Mali Obomsawin was playing the festival circuit with the Boston folk trio Lula Wiles, the bassist was thinking of composing a suite that would explore their Wabanaki heritage through the lens of modern creative jazz. When Lula Wiles went on an indefinite hiatus, Obomsawin made this...
A woman who won a landmark civil rights case for people with disabilities has died
Lois Curtis has died. She was at the center of a court case that forced a big change in national life. That case affirmed that older people and people with disabilities had the right to live outside of institutions, in their own homes. Here's NPR correspondent Joseph Shapiro. JOSEPH SHAPIRO,...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0