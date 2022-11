Authorities are continuing to investigate a case involving a Meadville man who was found dead last week in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, an unidentified person was passing by a vehicle on Young Road just before 4:30pm on Thursday (November 3rd) when he found 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville unresponsive near the vehicle.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO