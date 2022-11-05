ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman

Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Woman Reports Fake Shooting After Negligent Discharge Injury

A woman who told police she had been shot by an unknown assailant was actually the victim of her own negligence, investigators told local media Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police officers were called to a condo complex on 48th Street East around 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Police Respond to Shooting on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday Morning

Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, confirmed the shooting at 8:45 a.m. Monday. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, told the Thread that the crime scene is on the westbound shoulder of I-20/59...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square

A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Five Things to Know For Your Friday in Tuscaloosa

1) A forum to get feedback from students and parents on how the Tuscaloosa City School System is doing and what it could do to make things better was conducted at Northridge High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Daria tells news partner ABC 33/40 the meeting was a follow-up to a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon Announces December Resignation

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his resignation during a Monday City Council Meeting. The bombshell announcement came over a conflict with the council regarding the renaming of a city street that was expected to be easy business for the elected officials. It would have renamed a portion of 28th Street...
NORTHPORT, AL
