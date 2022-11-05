Read full article on original website
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Council Advances $10 Million Pedestrian Bridge on Jack Warner
The Tuscaloosa City Council got one step closer to final approval for a $10 million pedestrian bridge over Jack Warner Parkway during a Monday committee meeting. The bridge is one of three components partially funded by a $15 million federal BUILD grant that retiring US Senator Richard Shelby secured for the city in 2020.
Tuscaloosa Woman Reports Fake Shooting After Negligent Discharge Injury
A woman who told police she had been shot by an unknown assailant was actually the victim of her own negligence, investigators told local media Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police officers were called to a condo complex on 48th Street East around 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police Respond to Shooting on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday Morning
Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, confirmed the shooting at 8:45 a.m. Monday. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, told the Thread that the crime scene is on the westbound shoulder of I-20/59...
Grass Fire After Transformer Bursts Engulfs School Bus in Tuscaloosa County
At least one school bus was engulfed in flames after a fire in Tuscaloosa County near Englewood Elementary school Wednesday night. The blaze, first reported by Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's Traffic Reporter Cap Ray Allen, allegedly began as a grass fire that was sparked when a transformer blew in the area.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Tuscaloosa Police Say Monday Morning Shooting on I-20/59 Was Over Woman, Suspect Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has arrested a suspect for a drive-by shooting on Interstate 20/59 Monday morning that investigators say arose out of a fight over a woman. As previously reported, a 19-year-old male was shot while driving on the interstate and was later taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Police: Tuscaloosa County Man Tried to Kill Brother With Cinderblock, Edged Weapon
A Tuscaloosa County man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to kill his brother with a cinderblock and an edged weapon Thursday night, the Thread has learned. According to court documents filed Monday morning, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Duncanville at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
Five Things to Know For Your Friday in Tuscaloosa
1) A forum to get feedback from students and parents on how the Tuscaloosa City School System is doing and what it could do to make things better was conducted at Northridge High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Daria tells news partner ABC 33/40 the meeting was a follow-up to a...
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Peek Inside Tuscaloosa County Alabama Homes Well Over a Million Dollars
The housing market is still pretty much on fire in West Alabama. I’m no real estate expert but I’ve been monitoring the trends and it does seem like homes are not selling as quickly but the prices are still pretty up there. I found it pretty interesting the...
Tuscaloosa, Alabama NAACP Hosts “Get Out the Vote” Rally, March
The “Get Out the Vote” Rally and March is hosted by the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP. It will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. The rally will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition...
Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration
Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail
A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon Announces December Resignation
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his resignation during a Monday City Council Meeting. The bombshell announcement came over a conflict with the council regarding the renaming of a city street that was expected to be easy business for the elected officials. It would have renamed a portion of 28th Street...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
