Dan Biesek
3d ago
I have sat in jail on a cash bail, I will never advocate to get rid of it though. I think if anything they should get rid of signature bonds and just have everyone pay or stay
ImpacedSt00l
3d ago
Have the cash bail go for victim assistance, if anything raise the damn bail! Democrats love their criminals.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
wearegreenbay.com
Former pediatrician in Wisconsin gets prison sentence for drug crimes
(WFRV) – A former physician from Waukesha County was sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing controlled substances. The United States Attorney’s Office released information on 49-year-old Dr. Manuel Thomas who was given a prison sentence for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. United States District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Thomas to 18 months in federal prison.
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
captimes.com
Opinion | Dire diagnosis not a death sentence
Two years ago this week, my sister Marcia Budde, who lives in Portage, received a death sentence. After spending much of 2020 trying to get answers for a persistent cough, she had a chest X-ray on Nov. 9, 2020, that would change her life forever. The haunting note on Marcia’s...
captimes.com
Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected
Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
captimes.com
Dane County Board adopts operating budget, plan for five-story jail
The Dane County Board of Supervisors adopted its 2023 operating budget Monday evening with a host of changes, including a plan for a scaled down version of the stalled jail project. On a divided first day of budget deliberations, the board passed the operating budget 24-13 after two failed votes...
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Election Day in the Madison area
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several tight races, choosing their governor for the next four years, U.S. senator for the next six, and positions down the ballot including attorney general, secretary of state and state legislators. Voters also cast ballots in races specific to their region...
Battleground Wisconsin: Are abortion rights still a primary issue for voters?
MADISON, Wis. — One of the largest issues on the minds of Americans this summer came after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. News 3 Now aimed to talk to voters about how the issue is impacting their ballot in November. “The most important issue to me during this election is the overturn of Roe v. Wade,” said Philosophy Walker....
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
captimes.com
Dane County expected to hit at least 85% in voter turnout
On midterm election day where many high-profile races are neck-and-neck, Dane County is expected to hit at least 85% voter turnout. In a morning email update, County Clerk Scott McDonell said he is seeing steady to high turnout at polling locations. As of 11 a.m., the city of Madison had counted 47,551 ballots, which is approximately 27% of registered voters.
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
captimes.com
UW-Madison students show enthusiasm for voting on Election Day
Eager to vote, students filed into the Union South polling place Tuesday afternoon at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with many citing abortion as their reason for turning out. Sophomore Katie Perkins said there was a “constant flow of people” at the polling place since she began working her shift as...
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
nbc15.com
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
Badger Herald
Vote to create regional fire protection force provides greater efficiency, equity across Wisconsin public services
Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted this past Wednesday to combine their fire protection forces to provide greater and more efficient services across a larger portion of the state. The vote to combine forces came mainly as a result of staffing crises and financial struggles within local fire departments across the state.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a stab...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
captimes.com
Citing inflation, Exact Sciences cuts 350 workers, 250 in Wisconsin
Madison-based cancer screening company Exact Sciences laid off about 350 workers Monday, including about 250 in Wisconsin. The move comes just six months after the company laid off around 230 workers in May. “While our business remains strong, the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that...
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik...
