Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira sees Israel Adesanya, entire team ‘mentally shook’ ahead of UFC 281: ‘He doesn’t want this fight’
Israel Adesanya recently said ‘f*ck the belt’, and that all he wants at UFC 281 is to beat Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York, but “Poatan” doesn’t buy that narrative. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, Pereira...
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez upset with stoppage in knockout loss to Amanda Lemos: ‘You stopped too soon!’
Marina Rodriguez wasn’t happy with referee Jason Herzog after she suffered a knockout loss to Amanda Lemos in the UFC Vegas 64 main event. In a statement made on social media following the fight, Rodriguez complained that the fight was stopped early after she ate a number of punches from Lemos, which prompted the referee to wave off the fight in the third round.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 roundtable: Will Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya again?
UFC 281 marks the second pay-per-view in a row where it feels like two championship reigns are in jeopardy. While only one belt actually changed hands two weeks ago, there’s reason to believe that Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza are in danger of losing to their respective challengers Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili. Pereira holds two kickboxing victories over the UFC middleweight champion and despite those wins being less than definitive when watched with a critical eye, they undoubtedly give reason to be optimistic that Pereira can pick up what would be the most important win of their trilogy.
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Eugene Bareman, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: I’ll look back the past weekend in combat sports. 1:15 p.m.: Eugene Bareman,...
MMA Fighting
Video: Wild brawl erupts at BKFC 32 after fighter disqualified for multiple headbutts
A pair of intentional headbutts led to Jack Grady being disqualified in his fight at BKFC 32 in Orlando. But a pair of middle fingers from opponent Ryan Reber led to a wild brawl breaking out in the ring. The volatile situation exploded after the referee paused the action and...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns to the booth for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Joe Rogan will return to the commentary booth for the first time since September for this Saturday’s UFC 281 event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will call the action of this weekend’s event at Madison Square Garden with lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Rogan’s most recent broadcast appearance took place at the chaotic UFC 279 in September, which ended up being headlined by Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 64
Amanda Lemos had herself a night at the UFC APEX and delivered with the biggest performance of her career in the main event against Marina Rodriguez. As impressive as her victory was, did it put Lemos in a position where she is the new No. 1 contender at 115 pounds?
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya: Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights,’ but ‘I know something he doesn’t ahead of UFC 281 clash
Israel Adesanya is holding his cards close to the chest for his third fight with Alex Pereira. The challenger currently holds a 2-0 series advantage over Adesanya having beaten the UFC middleweight champion twice in kickboxing. Their first bout was a closely contested affair that Pereira won by split decision and their second bout ended with an incredible knockout win for Pereira that has been replayed countless times ahead of their UFC 281 main event clash in New York.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Lemos: ‘I should be the next one in line’ for title shot after UFC Vegas 64 win
Amanda Lemos didn’t have an easy trip to Las Vegas for her fight with Marina Rodriguez, but her work at UFC Vegas 64 paid off. Lemos stopped Rodriguez in the third round of Saturday’s event with a flurry of punches, and now she wants the winner of Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza at UFC 281.
MMA Fighting
Carla Esparza: ‘It makes me smile and laugh’ that people still doubt me ahead of Zhang Weili fight
It’s still somewhat rare that a defending champion will be considered an underdog ahead of a title fight but that’s exactly where Carla Esparza finds herself yet again. In her first fight since claiming the strawweight title in May, the 35-year-old veteran faces daunting odds going up against Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event. Sportsbooks have her listed as somewhere around a 4-to-1 underdog with many believing it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Zhang will reclaim the 115-pound championship after she previously held the title between 2019 and 2021.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: ‘There’s no way’ Alex Pereira gets UFC 281 title shot without history
It’s hard to deny that the UFC’s promotional strategy with Alex Pereira to get him to Saturday’s main event was brilliant. Pereira will challenge Israel Adesnaya for the middleweight title in the UFC 281 headliner. As has been well documented, Pereira holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya — including a brutal knockout victory in their second meeting prior to both fighters getting signed to the UFC — which has been the key to the build for the bout which will take center stage at Madison Square Garden.
MMA Fighting
‘About damn time’: Fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail in attempted murder case
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was among fighters to celebrate Cain Velasquez’s upcoming release from jail after a judge granted him bail in his attempted murder case. Cormier, one of Velasquez’s closest teammates at American Kickboxing Academy, joined others from the team and other UFC veterans in reacting...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: UFC 281 preview with Matt Brown; Carla Esparza ready to prove doubters wrong again
It’s UFC 281 fight week on The Fighter vs. The Writer with Matt Brown joining the show to help break down all the key storylines and matchups taking place on Saturday. Brown will give his thoughts on the main event as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Alex Pereira after they clashed twice previously in kickboxing, Brown offers his thoughts on the matchup and why he’s “very confident” that Adesanya will get his revenge after falling to Pereira twice previously.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 Thrill and Agony video: Charles Oliveira’s emotional backstage moment after Islam Makhachev loss
The UFC 280 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the top three fights on the pay-per-view card: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, and Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan. The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Makhachev’s second-round submission...
MMA Fighting
Warlley Alves, Nicolas Dalby set to meet at UFC 283
Warlley Alves will return from a 18-month layoff to face Nicolas Dalby at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, the company announced Monday. UFC 283 will air live on pay-per-view and feature a title unification bout between flyweight titleholders Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. Alves (14-5),...
MMA Fighting
UFC issues statement on fight being investigated for suspicious betting behavior
A fight that took place at UFC Vegas 64 is currently under investigation by a firm that monitors suspicious betting behaviors after lines shifted dramatically in the hours leading up to the matchup between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. As first reported by ESPN, U.S. Integrity — a company that...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is ‘most resisted rematch in UFC history’
Chael Sonnen sees next to no interest in the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title bout. UFC 282 is set as the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 and will go out with a bang as per usual. Unfortunately, there was plenty of speculation around the event regarding the possibility of a long-awaited Jon Jones return to action which is now all but out of reach as Dec. 10 draws near.
