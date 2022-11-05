UFC 281 marks the second pay-per-view in a row where it feels like two championship reigns are in jeopardy. While only one belt actually changed hands two weeks ago, there’s reason to believe that Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza are in danger of losing to their respective challengers Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili. Pereira holds two kickboxing victories over the UFC middleweight champion and despite those wins being less than definitive when watched with a critical eye, they undoubtedly give reason to be optimistic that Pereira can pick up what would be the most important win of their trilogy.

19 HOURS AGO