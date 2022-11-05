ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Independent

Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate

A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's radical wing. The race in Washington state pits a Republican with former President Trump's endorsement running against a business owner and moderate Democrat. It's also highlighted how heated political divisions have become politics as usual in this year's midterms. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Connecticut Public

150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president

One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
OHIO STATE
Connecticut Public

How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results

It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

As Democrats try to hang on to power, Republicans have their own Midterm agenda

Republican strategist Scott Jennings joins us next. Scott, welcome back. SCOTT JENNINGS: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: Hey. If we just review the year here, Republicans were favored as the year started. Then Democrats had what seemed like a very good summer for them. But here we are in election week, and who knows what's going to happen? But Republicans are favored. What has your party in strong position?
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

