Live Results: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: Georgia US Senate election
One of the nation's closest-watched Senate races remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote
Let's dig a little bit more into the voting process itself with NPR's Miles Parks, who covers voting. Good morning, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, good morning. RASCOE: So tens of millions of people have voted already. Give us the big picture about how Americans are able to cast their votes now.
Politics chat: Biden focuses on policies in final stretch before polls close
If it feels like the midterms have been going on for weeks or just a very long time, it's because they have been. Early voting has been underway in several states and campaigning is intense. We're joined by NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who has been on the road these last few days with President Biden. Good morning, Asma.
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for
On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two years have in store? NPR went to the polls today and asked voters what they expect from the candidates who win. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is running to defeat Republican Governor Brian...
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's radical wing. The race in Washington state pits a Republican with former President Trump's endorsement running against a business owner and moderate Democrat. It's also highlighted how heated political divisions have become politics as usual in this year's midterms. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
Democrats tried to secure more gubernatorial wins. How did they do?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Noam Lee, executive director for the Democratic Governors Association, about the party's results in gubernatorial races.
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president
One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida's Governor
MIAMI — Florida voters have given Republican Ron DeSantis a second term as the state's governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. DeSantis overcame a challenge from Charlie Crist, a former Democratic Congressman who, as a Republican, served as Florida Governor more than a decade ago.
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
As Democrats try to hang on to power, Republicans have their own Midterm agenda
Republican strategist Scott Jennings joins us next. Scott, welcome back. SCOTT JENNINGS: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: Hey. If we just review the year here, Republicans were favored as the year started. Then Democrats had what seemed like a very good summer for them. But here we are in election week, and who knows what's going to happen? But Republicans are favored. What has your party in strong position?
What to watch as voting becomes vote counting
As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
