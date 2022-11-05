ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Shelby County community

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
