Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Human remains found in Shelby County identified as man reported missing in 2018
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains found late last week in Shelby County have been identified as a man reported missing from the area in 2018. According to Chief Hyche with the Calera Police Department, officers were notified that a cell tower worker had found skeletal remains in the woods off County Road 222. […]
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on […]
Community mourns Tuscaloosa County High School graduate killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate is being remembered after a deadly car crash. Police say 24-year-old Robert Robles died in a head-on collision Saturday with a Tuscaloosa County Deputy. Robles played basketball at County High and then graduated in 2017. His former basketball coach Curt Weeks says he is heartbroken […]
Tuscaloosa man charged with spreading ‘obscene matter’ involving child
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17, according to authorities. According to West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Jamal Al-Sayyad, 34, was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that day. […]
Home Destroyed, No Injuries Reported in Cottondale House Fire Sunday
A home off of Wedgewood Lane in Cottondale was completely destroyed Sunday evening following a fire. Brookwood Fire Department Chief James Reed told the Tuscaloosa Thread units with the department, along with the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, responded to a call at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on reports of a home that was engulfed in flames.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
27-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot inside burning west Jefferson County mobile home
A 27-year-old man has been identified as the homicide victim found slain inside a burning west Jefferson County home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Sebedeo Mendez Nunez. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. Friday to the mobile home in the...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
Vestavia Hills church basketball court shooting was ‘isolated and targeted,’ officials say
A shooting that left one person injured on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills was an isolated incident and targeted at a specific individual, according to a statement by the church. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m....
Human remains found in Shelby County community
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
