Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
Longtime Santa Clarita Fashion Icon, Philanthropist Margo Hudson Dies
Margo Hudson, the owner of the iconic Santa Clarita fashion boutique Margo Fashions, died on Monday. Born in Quebec and immigrating to the United States in 1960, Hudson is a longstanding leader in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 1978, she bought her upscale clothing boutique, Margo Fashions, and proceeded to establish herself as a local ...
How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station
Against all odds, Covid-19 and hardcore listeners (including Eagles’ Joe Walsh) gave KCSN record-high ratings and revenue The post How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Names Queen of the Court
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses crowned Bella Ballard, an Altadena resident, as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation Ceremony last week on the front steps of the Tournament House. The announcement was made by 2023...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso
Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
purewow.com
7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso make final campaign push in tight race to be LA's next mayor
With just one day before voters head to the polls, L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are making their final campaign pushes.
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Veterans Day Celebration to Be Held November 11
The City of Santa Monica joins the U.S. Army for a Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. on the western half of the Santa Monica Pier parking deck. Remarks from Scott Painter, Army Veteran and CEO of Autonomy. Future soldiers swearing in ceremony. Musical performance. “I...
Bass, Caruso tour city to drum up support in waning days of campaign
It is the final stretch of the race for Los Angeles mayor. With less than three days until Election Day, Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso are crisscrossing L.A. in dueling bus tours, making the case that their solutions are what’s right for the nation’s second largest city. The latest UC Berkeley and Los […]
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million
The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
ocmomblog.com
Orange County Thanksgiving Dining Guide 2022
Bayside Restaurant gives thanks to its amazing Orange County guests with a special Thanksgiving dinner with reservations available 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Live music will fill the space from 4 p.m. to close, while you celebrate gratitude with family and friends. Bayside will feature a chef-created three-course traditional menu, with a choice of seasonal starters, plus a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Complete the meal with your choice of seasonal desserts including pumpkin pie. Children are welcome, and have a specially curated menu just for them. An a la carte menu is also available for those who want to expand their palate beyond the traditional holiday fare. Reservations available by calling (949) 721-1222 or by visiting www.BaysideRestaurant.com.
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi camps
Joseph Alexander was held at Auschwitz-Birkenau and 11 other Nazi camps.(Frederick Wallace/Unsplash) Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander will mark his 100th birthday on November 20 by speaking at a Los Angeles museum about his experiences at Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau and 10 other Nazi camps.
The Best Restaurants In Alhambra
At first glance, Alhambra feels similar to other suburbs: quiet, family-oriented, and filled with a lot of chains. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realize the restaurants here are anything but boring. There are decades-old dumpling shops, Hawaiian pancake houses, Filipino skewer specialists, and some of the most famous Sichuan restaurants in the country. You’ll find Indonesian and Malaysian food, banh mi counters, and high-end sushi bars. Eating in this unofficial gateway to the San Gabriel Valley can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve narrowed it down tothe best of the best.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Comments / 0