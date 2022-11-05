Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
District reports progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) have long been topics of discussion in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), but, for many years, Executive Director of Elementary Schools Steve Richardson said efforts to improve in this arena have “largely been inspired by hope but resulted in little change.”. “Despite...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election Day arrives with few ballots already returned
Vote Centers will open one final time Tuesday morning, welcoming voters to cast ballots in time to be counted for the 2022 midterm elections. This is your last chance to weigh in on city council, rent control, property transfer tax, LA County Sheriff, LA County Supervisor and dozens of other races.
Live Election Updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results
Keep an eye on this page for updates on the 2022 midterm election results for vital races impacting our Santa Clarita Valley. Note: Numbers are being reported as results are being counted/finalized and are subject to change. Races with no challengers are not being reported on. All results are taken from the California Department of ...
Robert Luna jumps to large early lead in race for LA County sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna jumped out to a large early lead Tuesday night in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Black LASD Sergeant Files Latest Whistleblower Suit Against LA County
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Veterans Day Celebration to Be Held November 11
The City of Santa Monica joins the U.S. Army for a Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. on the western half of the Santa Monica Pier parking deck. Remarks from Scott Painter, Army Veteran and CEO of Autonomy. Future soldiers swearing in ceremony. Musical performance. “I...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Behind an aquacultural revolution: SMC & AltaSea developing program to create Blue Economy
It shouldn’t come as news that greenhouse gases and other pollution, as well as overfishing, seriously threaten our oceans’ ability to sustain life. Meeting this urgent challenge—of building up ocean resiliency—comes with a benefit: job opportunities. The Los Angeles Economic Development Corp. projects that the blue economy will produce some 126,000 jobs in LA County alone by 2030, with estimated wages of $37.7 billion.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s ‘builder’s remedy’ experiment holds lessons for the region
California has a shortfall in housing that has been estimated to be as large as 3.5 million units. It’s in coastal communities like Santa Monica that this lack of housing production is most acute. From 2014 and 2018, for example, Santa Monica issued permits to build just 12 multifamily units, according the Southern California Association of Governments. Over that same period, the median sale price for existing homes in Santa Monica increased from under $900,000, to over $1.4 million.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council moves to further restrict outdoor smoking
Public spaces where smokers can puff away continue to go up in smoke. Over the years, Santa Monica has sought to restrict the places where lighting up is allowed, placing various prohibitions on smoking in areas like elevators, parks, the Pier, public beaches, outdoor dining areas, on the Third Street Promenade, within any farmer’s market, in public parks, inside hotels, and inside or within 20 feet of the entrance (or open windows of) any public buildings.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Ordinance to protect private trees could be considered in Santa Monica
More than a month after nine trees in the North of Montana neighborhood were illegally and harmfully pruned in an act of what Santa Monica Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells has called “vandalism,” several residents of neighboring homes have come forward to say they saw the work being done, but are unable to provide details about the contractor.
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
lastandardnewspaper.com
Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races
Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water advisory for all LA County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and cautioned residents who are planning to visit LA County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain […] The post The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange, San Bernardino counties
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area. Fish...
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso
Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
2urbangirls.com
3 Inglewood condos under $400,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Comments / 1