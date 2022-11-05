Tasty 'Garlic Shrimp Avocado Bites' Are Too Scrumptious For Words

We could eat about a 100 of those.

We love coming across recipes for scrumptious snacks. If you enjoy treats that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face, you’ve come to the right place. Today’s post will have you running to your kitchen to cook.

TikTok content creator @winnyhayes shared her recipe for Garlic Shrimp Avocado Bites. We never knew shrimp could look so good. We could eat about a 100 of those.

The Garlic Shrimp Avocado Bites are the perfect mixture. They include shrimp, avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, seasoning, olive oil, lime juice, and a tortilla chip. They go well as an appetizer. But you could also pair them up with sides like rice and beans. The choice is up to you. You have many options for creating sides for the Garlic Shrimp Avocado Bites.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to these beautiful bites. User @gaming_foodie said, “My favorite olive oil!” @Rizliya wrote, “This is soooo my type of food.” @Lucy Cabrejas exclaimed, “That looks sooo good!” @ida:) said, “Mouth-watering OMG.” @nat revealed, “It looks so good.” @user2616587666255 disclosed, “I love your videos! Thank you for making them.” @Melinda admitted, “I’m gonna make this to take for Thanksgiving this year.” @GraceE said, “I'm in bed salivating. That looks so delish.” @imagine wrote, “THOSE LOOK AMAZING.”

We can't say enough good things about the Garlic Shrimp Avocado Bites. We can't wait to make these and possibly share them with others. Ha! We might need to make two batches because we know we won't be able to restrain ourselves.