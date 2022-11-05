Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best
College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dog Obsessed With Her Bearded Dragon Best Friend | The Dodo Odd Couples
If you mess with this Chihuahua's bearded dragon sister... watch out!
Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts
An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
Clayton News Daily
Kitten Is Obsessed with Pittie Brothers | The Dodo Odd Couples
Tiny kitten wants to do everything her pittie brothers do — so she follows them swimming in the river 💙.
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Cat 'Waiting for His Moment' To Slap Golden Retriever Caught on Camera
A hilarious video of a cat suddenly slapping a dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4 million views. The video shared from the TikTok account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, which follows the lives of Waffles (a 6-year-old cat) and Maples (a 1.5-year-old golden retriever), shows Maples on a sofa, getting all excited after a man gives him a friendly rub.
pethelpful.com
Amazing Double Amputee Cat Jumps Like a True Champion
When considering adopting a cat, or if your own feline friend has experienced a traumatic injury, you may be afraid or concerned your fur baby won't be able to live a long and active life. On the contrary cats adjust to a three or two-legged lifestyle amazingly well and many disabled cats are able to jump, run and climb and play – and live a completely full and happy life.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Story of Contractor Drywalling Her Cat Into the Wall Is Mind-blowing
TikTok user @ashlinhadden has quite an interesting, and mind-blowing, story for us that we seriously can't believe happened. She recently had a contractor redo her bathroom while she was away on a business trip. It all looked stunning and great until she noticed something missing. She kept hearing her cat...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Spoiled' Police Department Cat Has Us Cracking Up
All pet lovers wish their place of work had a designated office pet. This would make work days much more enjoyable by bringing fun and cuteness into the work environment. One police department has done this and their spoiled pet is living the life. TikTok user @texascop2.5 recently shared a...
PetsRadar
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
pethelpful.com
This Sweet Guy Totally Deserves The 'Cat Dad of the Year' Award
Our moms always told us (and this goes for dudes too!) that you should never date anyone who is unkind to kids, old people, waitstaff or animals. It's such a simple rule but it's so true! That's why when we see a video like TikTok user and cat dad @Deylanbuntyn our hearts just melt.
pethelpful.com
Cat Hilariously 'Steals' Mom's Drink in Irresistible Video
If you're a kitten or a cat owner, chances are you've had many a beverage ruined. Cats love nothing more than stealing their owners drinks, or shoving their heads into their cups, or just knocking the whole thing over. it doesn't matter if it's a soda or a cup of water or coffee or even a glass of wine you've been looking forward to enjoying after a hard day of work - if it's liquid and in a drinking vessel your feline friend is going to mess that ish up.
