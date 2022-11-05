SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The first phase to a project to establish a major clean hydrogen plant in the Egyptian seaside resort of Ain el-Sokhna was launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.

