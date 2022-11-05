Baby's Upper Arm Strength Is Pretty Amazing

Whoa!

We don't tend to think of babies as working out in gyms. We don't tend to think of babies as working out, period. But sometimes, babies like to do what grown-ups are doing, and sometimes that includes exercise. Even exercise you wouldn't ordinarily think of them doing, like the rings. How could a baby hold itself up?

That's the question you have to ask about the baby in this video from @lysmaguire . She just keeps wanting to hang by the rings in the gym. And not let go. She just wants to hang there and...hang there. It's really quite something.

"She kept standing under the rings crying until we picked her up to do it again," wrote the baby's mom.

Whaddya gonna do? It must have made her feel really strong to hang in the air like that, and maybe she liked the jumping down part too. Whatever it was, she was ready to do it over and over again. Maybe she'll grow up to be a gymnast, who knows?

Commenters were impressed with her physical prowess and enthusiasm...

"Tough as nails that little girl is!! She's so beautiful!!"

"You go little lady. Good job"

"That smile!"

"Strong grip"

"Baby already strong. awesome"

"Future gymnast"

Should this little one decide to get serious about being an athlete, it seems like she already has plenty of built-in fans. But maybe she'll just want to play with her feet some more.