ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Baby's Upper Arm Strength Is Pretty Amazing

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8e5a_0izsLA3v00

Whoa!

We don't tend to think of babies as working out in gyms. We don't tend to think of babies as working out, period. But sometimes, babies like to do what grown-ups are doing, and sometimes that includes exercise. Even exercise you wouldn't ordinarily think of them doing, like the rings. How could a baby hold itself up?

That's the question you have to ask about the baby in this video from @lysmaguire . She just keeps wanting to hang by the rings in the gym. And not let go. She just wants to hang there and...hang there. It's really quite something.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

The way she plays with her little feet! It's so incredibly cute!

"She kept standing under the rings crying until we picked her up to do it again," wrote the baby's mom.

Whaddya gonna do? It must have made her feel really strong to hang in the air like that, and maybe she liked the jumping down part too. Whatever it was, she was ready to do it over and over again. Maybe she'll grow up to be a gymnast, who knows?

Commenters were impressed with her physical prowess and enthusiasm...
"Tough as nails that little girl is!! She's so beautiful!!"
"You go little lady. Good job"
"That smile!"
"Strong grip"
"Baby already strong. awesome"
"Future gymnast"

Should this little one decide to get serious about being an athlete, it seems like she already has plenty of built-in fans. But maybe she'll just want to play with her feet some more.

Comments / 0

Related
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Sounds Just Like Mom When She Calls for Dad

If you ever want to know what you sound like when you're nagging your spouse or arguing with the electric company on the phone or complaining about a day gone wrong, you don't have to go far. Just listen to your kids, who basically parrot everything you do. In the exact tone of voice you use and everything.
WeHaveKids

Baby Boy “Scares” His Big Brother Every Morning and It’s Too Cute

Before we have kids, a lot of parents spend time agonizing over the age gaps they hope to have between their children. Some swear it's better to get those baby and toddler years over with sooner, and that kids close in age are likely to be best friends. Others claim it's way easier to spread the kids' births apart over a longer period of time.
WeHaveKids

Only "Mean Mom" Can Keep Baby in His Highchair

Why does it seem like one parent always has to be the bad guy? Kids figure out pretty quickly which parent means business when they say "no" and which parent actually means "maybe," and they're never afraid to pit parents against each other. But it is pretty funny to see how differently they react to different discipline tactics.
WeHaveKids

Puppy Proves to be the Best Big Brother to 3 Week Old Infant

You can never tell how an animal is going to react to a new baby. Much like an older sibling, they might react with jealousy, or even get a little depressed because they're not getting as much attention as usual. But other times, a dog or a cat (usually a dog, though) will accept the baby as a new member of the family...and maybe even fall in love with it.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
195
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy