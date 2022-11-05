ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Captured Mysterious “Ring” Floating On Top of Water

By Cassandra Yorgey
 3 days ago

And it’s not a fish making that happen…or is it?

This man was out cooking breakfast on a campfire with his child when something weird appeared in the water. As if out of nowhere, an iridescent rainbow of concentric circles appeared on the surface, expanding larger like a drop of motor oil in a puddle. The video shows it floating along and eventually joining up with one that appeared before the man grabbed his phone to record. He keeps shooting though, waiting to see if another one will form on camera. It does!

The mysterious rings once again float toward the remnants of the previous ones and the child keeps saying how weird it is. It really looks like a drop of oil on the surface but it isn’t coming from above and the water is very still. Is this a sign of a mysterious water monster deep below?

Many commenters pointed to a potentially submerged vehicle beneath the water that is slowly leaking small amounts of oil that then rise to the surface and pop. In a video update he explains that the comments prompted him to report what he found to local authorities, who then brought him in for questioning and have asked him not to speak on it while the investigation is underway. This certainly points more to a sunken car than the supernatural, but it remains unclear why the police would pursue him as a suspect for merely wandering upon it and reporting it when he realized what it might be.

