Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
offtackleempire.com
The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!
Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
umterps.com
Newcomers Lead No. 17 Terps Past George Mason, 88-51
"I was really pleased with our start. I thought our vets were able to jump out and set the tone. We were really, really aggressive defensively, just shared the basketball and got on the glass. I thought Lav, Abby, Diamond were all being really, really aggressive to get on the glass. And then we were able to extend. I thought our freshmen gave some really good minutes tonight. They really helped us and we have to be able to have those extended minutes from our group. A terrific response and I thought we played hard for 40 minutes."
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on debut, a player he's "ecstatic about," the bench and more
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard was happy with his team's 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday, his first game as the Terps' coach. It was choppy at times, but that was to be expected with a new roster of players in a real game situation for the first time in a new system.
pressboxonline.com
Three Things To Look For Early In Maryland Men’s Basketball’s 2022-23 Season
The Maryland basketball team will usher in the 2022-23 season with a nonconference matchup against Niagara at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. The Niagara game will also be the beginning of the Kevin Willard era after a decade of Mark Turgeon at the helm. Turgeon went 226-116 as the head coach of the Terrapins but did not reach the Elite Eight during his tenure.
Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard could have taken the job at Maryland, looked at a program that hasn’t been a real factor in the NCAA Tournament in a while, and started a major overhaul. Instead, the Terrapins’ new coach wants the transition to be a bit smoother. “I wanted to respect the guys that stayed,” Willard said. “I wanted to make sure that they graduate, they left, having the opportunity to make sure they could prove what they’re all about.” Willard will make his debut as Maryland’s coach Monday night when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: The three biggest questions as the Terps tip off their season Monday night
After an offseason that felt twice as long as usual because last season essentially ended after one month, Maryland basketball is finally returning to the court. The drama of Mark Turgeon's sudden exit, the tedious season that was played out only because of necessity and the extended coaching search are all in the rearview now, as Kevin Willard's era officially begins Monday night against Niagara.
testudotimes.com
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Grant Billmeier is a lifelong Seton Hall Pirate. He grew up in the state of New Jersey and played for the school for four years, a captain for two. Billmeier was an assistant coach for Kevin Willard for 11 years at Seton Hall, contributing to one-third of all the program’s Big East championships.
Hilltop
Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham
Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
247Sports
Kevin Willard on replacing Mark Turgeon, what Turgeon and Gary Williams told him about the job
Mark Turgeon had a harder job when he was hired by Maryland than Kevin Willard has. Why? He had to replace a legend, which is never easy, in Gary Williams. But in replacing Turgeon, Willard also has a different challenge: replacing a coach who was unpopular with the fanbase and as a result, saw the program lose a significant amount of fan support and excitement.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
yieldpro.com
Excelsa Properties acquires $78 million multifamily community in Columbia, Maryland
Excelsa Properties has closed on the $78 million purchase of a 325-unit multifamily property located at 5764 Stevens Forest Road in Downtown Columbia, Maryland. The value-add property, Columbia Pointe, was jointly acquired by Excelsa US Real Estate II, LP and an Excelsa co-investment vehicle. This is the third acquisition for...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: Tossup county executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had opened a lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
royalexaminer.com
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
