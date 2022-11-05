ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

offtackleempire.com

The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!

Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Newcomers Lead No. 17 Terps Past George Mason, 88-51

"I was really pleased with our start. I thought our vets were able to jump out and set the tone. We were really, really aggressive defensively, just shared the basketball and got on the glass. I thought Lav, Abby, Diamond were all being really, really aggressive to get on the glass. And then we were able to extend. I thought our freshmen gave some really good minutes tonight. They really helped us and we have to be able to have those extended minutes from our group. A terrific response and I thought we played hard for 40 minutes."
FAIRFAX, VA
pressboxonline.com

Three Things To Look For Early In Maryland Men’s Basketball’s 2022-23 Season

The Maryland basketball team will usher in the 2022-23 season with a nonconference matchup against Niagara at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. The Niagara game will also be the beginning of the Kevin Willard era after a decade of Mark Turgeon at the helm. Turgeon went 226-116 as the head coach of the Terrapins but did not reach the Elite Eight during his tenure.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Associated Press

Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard could have taken the job at Maryland, looked at a program that hasn’t been a real factor in the NCAA Tournament in a while, and started a major overhaul. Instead, the Terrapins’ new coach wants the transition to be a bit smoother. “I wanted to respect the guys that stayed,” Willard said. “I wanted to make sure that they graduate, they left, having the opportunity to make sure they could prove what they’re all about.” Willard will make his debut as Maryland’s coach Monday night when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: The three biggest questions as the Terps tip off their season Monday night

After an offseason that felt twice as long as usual because last season essentially ended after one month, Maryland basketball is finally returning to the court. The drama of Mark Turgeon's sudden exit, the tedious season that was played out only because of necessity and the extended coaching search are all in the rearview now, as Kevin Willard's era officially begins Monday night against Niagara.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Hilltop

Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham

Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Kevin Willard on replacing Mark Turgeon, what Turgeon and Gary Williams told him about the job

Mark Turgeon had a harder job when he was hired by Maryland than Kevin Willard has. Why? He had to replace a legend, which is never easy, in Gary Williams. But in replacing Turgeon, Willard also has a different challenge: replacing a coach who was unpopular with the fanbase and as a result, saw the program lose a significant amount of fan support and excitement.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

