COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard could have taken the job at Maryland, looked at a program that hasn’t been a real factor in the NCAA Tournament in a while, and started a major overhaul. Instead, the Terrapins’ new coach wants the transition to be a bit smoother. “I wanted to respect the guys that stayed,” Willard said. “I wanted to make sure that they graduate, they left, having the opportunity to make sure they could prove what they’re all about.” Willard will make his debut as Maryland’s coach Monday night when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO