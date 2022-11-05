Read full article on original website
Wyoming marks 112th highway fatality
Inattentive driving or a medical condition is being investigated as possible causes of a fatal crash early Thursday morning in eastern Wyoming. The crash occurred at 6:00 am at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota border. A Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US...
NBC News
Wyoming Governor Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Bull Moose Interrupts Youth Soccer Game In Wyoming
When it comes to youth sports, typically the only things you have to worry about is a kid getting hurt, or a parent going berserk on a ref for a bad call and making a damn fool of himself. However, when you live in Wyoming, you have to worry about...
Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming
We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
6 takeaways from an election night that’s not over yet
It's always important never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election and to keep an open mind for potential surprises.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
