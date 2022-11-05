Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California
California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.
Clayton News Daily
Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
Clayton News Daily
Disney+ beats subscriber expectations but that growth came at a cost
Disney's fourth quarter earnings were a mix of good and bad news for the company. The good: the company added 12.1 million new Disney+ subscribers, for a total of 164.2 million global subscribers, exceeding Wall Street's expectations. The bad: Disney missed projections for other aspects of its business, including revenue....
Clayton News Daily
EU opens deeper probe of Microsoft's Activision deal
The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, citing concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry. A preliminary review of the deal found that Microsoft could try to withhold the games it's acquiring from...
Clayton News Daily
Disney Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss, Expensive Streaming Subscriber Gains
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, but topped Street forecasts for new streaming subscribers and once again overtook Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report as the world's biggest platform. Disney said adjusted diluted earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's...
Clayton News Daily
Proposed tie-up sends shockwaves through crypto markets
In an unexpected twist, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it is buying its smaller rival FTX after the firm faced a liquidity crisis that rattled digital assets and sparked contagion fears. "This afternoon, FTX asked for our help," tweeted Zhao "CZ" Changpeng on Tuesday. "There is a significant liquidity crunch....
Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Comments / 0