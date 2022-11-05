Read full article on original website
Related
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
San Diego Union-Tribune
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, unlike what happened twice before when Democrats lost power
Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Comments / 0