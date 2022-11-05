ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmarket, NH

nhsportspage.com

NHTI Division II Quarterfinal: Bow 32, Hanover 0

The Bow Falcons will take on the favorite in Division II next weekend (Pelham) and in advancing Saturday, stated their own case for why they should be considered a legitimate title contender. Hollis Jones forced a fumble and scored a touchdown while a deep core of running backs wore down...
HANOVER, IN
Down East

Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place

When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMUR.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
LACONIA, NH
WMTW

Silver Alert issued for South Portland woman

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5 feet, 2 inches and about 140 pounds, with red hair and...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results

It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results  appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
DERRY, NH
WMTW

Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
FALMOUTH, ME
NECN

Missing Maine Man Found Safe

Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
GORHAM, ME
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming

The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
CONCORD, NH

