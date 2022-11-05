Read full article on original website
nhsportspage.com
NHTI Division II Quarterfinal: Bow 32, Hanover 0
The Bow Falcons will take on the favorite in Division II next weekend (Pelham) and in advancing Saturday, stated their own case for why they should be considered a legitimate title contender. Hollis Jones forced a fumble and scored a touchdown while a deep core of running backs wore down...
nhsportspage.com
The Kevin Shaw at Roche Realty Division III Championship: Gilford 4, Mascoma 0
The Golden Eagles earn the undetead dance and the Division III title. The top seeded Gilford Golden Eagles capped off an undefeated season with a 4-0 win over a tough Mascoma Royals team, earning legendary head coach Dave Pinkham his 16th career title. Jay Manzi brings you all the play...
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
Down East
Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place
When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
The Excitement Of Night Tubing Returns To This Maine Adventure Park
When it comes to spending time outside, most New Englanders do it during the warmer months. Late March through early November. However, one of the great things about Maine is the number of outdoor activities we have in the deepest part of winter. As long as their is snow on...
Good News, Falmouth Pizza Lovers: Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
WMUR.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
WMTW
Silver Alert issued for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5 feet, 2 inches and about 140 pounds, with red hair and...
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s long shift in the gymnasium of the Calvary Bible Church was no accident. Many voters had deliberately filled out their ballots in a way that forced a hand count, […] The post Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming
The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
