Israel-based world sales company Antipode Sales has boarded Bangladeshi filmmaker Humaira Bilkis’ documentary “Things I Could Never Tell My Mother.” The film premiered at Switzerland’s Visions du Réel and it has also been to France’s Etats Generaux du Film Documentaire, Lussas Doc, among others. It plays at IDFA’s Best of Fests strand and also at its Docs for Sale market, where Antipode will represent it. After doing a masters degree in communications and journalism, Bilkis gave up her teaching job in order to express herself as a filmmaker. She did a filmmaking course in Delhi, India, and her diploma film...

30 MINUTES AGO