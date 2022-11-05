Daywatch special edition: Ready for Election Day?
Election Day is Tuesday. This is part 3 of our guide to the midterm elections in Illinois, from key races to the amendment on the ballot to where to vote and much more.
Here’s what to know before you vote on Tuesday .
President Biden and GOP House minority leader campaign in Chicago area for congressional candidates as races tighten
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrived Friday night to campaign for Keith Pekau, the GOP nominee seeking to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, while President Joe Biden arrived late Friday to attend a suburban fundraiser for Casten and other local Democratic House incumbents.
Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker uses trust to skirt contribution limits in Illinois Supreme Court races
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is using his personal trust fund to circumvent contribution limits in two races that will determine whether his party maintains its 4-3 majority on the Illinois Supreme Court.
- After a tumultuous first term, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spends big and plays it safe in reelection bid
- Tracking where Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Darren Bailey and their running mates have visited on the campaign trail
Illinois Democrats accuse GOP operative Dan Proft and Darren Bailey’s campaign of unlawful coordination in election complaint
The Democratic Party of Illinois filed a complaint Friday with the Illinois State Board of Elections against Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign and the conservative leader of a Bailey-aligned political action committee, accusing the two of unlawfully coordinating their efforts to oppose Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection bid.
- Man who threatened to kill GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey had been angered by political ad he saw at a bar, prosecutors say
- Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’
A guide for voters on the midterms
No matter where or how you plan to vote this fall, this guide will walk you through what you need to know.
Preckwinkle, Fioretti face off again in race for Cook County Board president with divergent views on finances, crime
After waging several unsuccessful campaigns as a Democrat, former Chicago alderman and attorney Bob Fioretti’s latest attempt to return to the political stage is on the Republican side. It’s a rematch against Toni Preckwinkle, three-term president of the Cook County Board.
GOP seeks to chip away at Democratic dominance of General Assembly
In an election year roiled by a sputtering economy and divisive issues including abortion and crime, two decades of Democratic dominance in the Illinois General Assembly will be put to the test on Nov. 8.
US Rep. Sean Casten looks to cement power against Keith Pekau
After beating fellow Democratic incumbent Marie Newman in the primary election, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten seeks his third term in a newly reconfigured 6th Congressional District, a win that could set him up for an extended run in the House.
Drag night and door knocking: Getting out the vote in Illinois turns to mix of new and old-school methods
In the closing days of the Nov. 8 campaign, TV sets will continue blaring millions of dollars worth of ads involving candidates for governor and a pair of state Supreme Court seats all the way down to myriad congressional and state legislative contests. But the real work for the campaigns now comes down to “GOTV,” the get-out-the-vote efforts to ensure candidates’ base voters show up at the polls as well as the remaining late-deciding persuadable voters — a number that dwindles with each day of early voting and voting by mail.
See who the Tribune Editorial Board endorsed
Here are the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board ’s 2022 endorsements for the Nov. 8 elections.
