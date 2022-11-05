Daywatch special edition: Ready for Election Day?

Carolyn Drove votes in the Illinois primary election, June 28, 2022, at Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Election Day is Tuesday. This is part 3 of our guide to the midterm elections in Illinois, from key races to the amendment on the ballot to where to vote and much more.

Here’s what to know before you vote on Tuesday .

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrived Friday night to campaign for Keith Pekau, the GOP nominee seeking to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, while President Joe Biden arrived late Friday to attend a suburban fundraiser for Casten and other local Democratic House incumbents.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is using his personal trust fund to circumvent contribution limits in two races that will determine whether his party maintains its 4-3 majority on the Illinois Supreme Court.

The Democratic Party of Illinois filed a complaint Friday with the Illinois State Board of Elections against Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign and the conservative leader of a Bailey-aligned political action committee, accusing the two of unlawfully coordinating their efforts to oppose Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection bid.

No matter where or how you plan to vote this fall, this guide will walk you through what you need to know.

After waging several unsuccessful campaigns as a Democrat, former Chicago alderman and attorney Bob Fioretti’s latest attempt to return to the political stage is on the Republican side. It’s a rematch against Toni Preckwinkle, three-term president of the Cook County Board.

In an election year roiled by a sputtering economy and divisive issues including abortion and crime, two decades of Democratic dominance in the Illinois General Assembly will be put to the test on Nov. 8.

After beating fellow Democratic incumbent Marie Newman in the primary election, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten seeks his third term in a newly reconfigured 6th Congressional District, a win that could set him up for an extended run in the House.

In the closing days of the Nov. 8 campaign, TV sets will continue blaring millions of dollars worth of ads involving candidates for governor and a pair of state Supreme Court seats all the way down to myriad congressional and state legislative contests. But the real work for the campaigns now comes down to “GOTV,” the get-out-the-vote efforts to ensure candidates’ base voters show up at the polls as well as the remaining late-deciding persuadable voters — a number that dwindles with each day of early voting and voting by mail.

Here are the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board ’s 2022 endorsements for the Nov. 8 elections.

