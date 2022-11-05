It’s Time To Separate News From Personal Beliefs

Photo: Getty Images

What is news supposed to be? A statement of facts without bias, or to serve a particular group and reflect their views?

Stephanie Ruhle , host of The 11th Hour on MSNBC, says it should fall somewhere in the middle. The career journalist was a guest on Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman where she discussed her opinion on what the news industry needs to be.

“I think there is something more than just straight news that doesn’t take you all the way to bias and that to me is insightful perspective,” said Ruhle. “I want that with my news. I want to watch television where I understand, here is the information out there, here is the story happening on the other side of the world, and then the second beat is here’s why it matters.”

As she explained to iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman , an educated perspective is more important than catering to an audience. For example, Ruhle’s grandparents were religious listeners to the late Rush Limbaugh because their views aligned with his. However, they got their news from the late Walter Cronkite .

“Those are two different things,” she said. “I think those are two valuable things that exist in news, and entertainment, and opinion, but they should be marked what they are, and audiences should understand what they are.”

Ruhle said that as a journalist herself, she wants to create content to help the world get better and smarter. She makes it her mission every night to try and make the world she hands her kids better than how she found it.

“Now, there are news ‘personalities’ that consider themselves bigger than their news organizations,” she said. “They are saying and doing wild irresponsible things and their news organizations can’t control them and it’s very messy. I don’t have an answer for it, but I know it’s not helpful.”

