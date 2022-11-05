Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star DE Deyvid Palepale

Madison, Wis. – On Friday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star defensive end Deyvid Palepale out of Landisville, Pennsylvania.

Per 247 Sports, he’s the No. 39 DL in the country and the No. 18 player in Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound DL currently holds offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Temple, Vanderbilt, and now, Wisconsin.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

This scholarship marks the 6th known offer extended to a defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Pennsylvania native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

