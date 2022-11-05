ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins betting lines

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQHID_0izsFEwv00

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3) host the Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday in a game where the weather could be the great equalizer.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Badgers enter as four-point favorites over the Terps, and while inclement weather would typically favor a program like UW, I wonder if that’ll be the case this season.

Both programs are coming off a much-needed bye week, allowing them to get healthier for the stretch run.

Let’s take a look at the betting lines for this weekend’s game, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds and betting lines

College football odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Tuesday at 11:11 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Moneyline (ML): Maryland +165 (bet $100 to win $165) Wisconsin -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Maryland +4 (-108) Wisconsin -4 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 U: -110)

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy